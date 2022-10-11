Imran Khan & His PTI Leaders Booked By Pak FIA In Prohibited Funding Case

In the latest development, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has booked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including its chairman and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, the party’s financial team and a manager of a private bank in a prohibited funding case.

According to Pakistan's The Express Tribune, other PTI leaders including Senator Saifullah Niazi, Sardar Tariq, Syed Younis, Aamir Kayani and Tariq Shafi have also been nominated in the case registered by FIA Commercial Banking Circle Islamabad. Quoting FIA sources, the Pakistan-based news organisation has confirmed the development and has stated that an investigation into the case is underway.

The FIA registered the case in violation of the Foreign Exchange Act. The leaders of the Imran Khan-led party PTI were also speculated to be the beneficiaries of suspicious bank accounts. Pakistan's investigation agency in its FIR further claimed that Abraaj Group also transferred USD 2.1 million to the bank accounts of the PTI.

Notably, the FIA kicked off its investigation against the PTI in August this year after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had declared in its verdict that the party had indeed received illegal funding.

Allegations on PTI

The PTI submitted Arif Naqvi’s "forged" affidavit to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in which the party claimed that all amounts collected by Wootton Cricket Ltd (WCL) were submitted into PTI’s account in Pakistan, reported Pakistan's The Express Tribune citing FIA sources.

The affidavit submitted to the EC turned out to be false as in May 2013, two more transactions were also made from WCL to two different accounts in Pakistan. It was also claimed that the head of a private bank was assisting the PTI in concealing the details.

The development in the case came just three days after the PTI challenged the FIA inquiry regarding the prohibited funding case in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), in which the party called for the FIA to be restrained from making arrests and conducting raids in connection with the case. The PTI also accused the FIA of "harassing" its party leaders.