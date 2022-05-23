Imran Khan Announces Long March Towards Islamabad On May 25 To Demand Early Elections

Stepping up the ante against the Shehbaz Sharif-led government, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday announced a long march towards Islamabad. Addressing a press conference in Peshawar, he revealed that the march will commence on May 25 and invited people from all sections of the society to join him. Moreover, the PTI chairman affirmed that the protesters will continue their sit-in until the government accepts their demand for early polls and free and fair elections. Since his ouster, Khan has addressed massive rallies across Pakistan to drum up support for the dissolution of the National Assembly.

Imran Khan reiterated, "A foreign conspiracy was hatched against Pakistan from the US. They joined hands with people here for regime change. Unfortunately, they joined hands with those who are the most corrupt persons. They were ready to be a part of any kind of conspiracy to hide their corruption. This conspiracy started 8 months ago. I knew about this since June."

"I am inviting all the people. I will meet all of you in Islamabad on May 25 on the Srinagar highway at 3 pm. I invite all women. They participated in huge numbers in all my rallies. I want students to come. This is a struggle against injustice. We are ready to sacrifice our lives but we will never accept this imported government. We will stay in Islamabad for as long as it is necessary. Our demand is the election date, the dissolution of the Assembly and free and fair elections," he stressed.

I want our entire nation to come to Islamabad, on Srinagar Highway for the Haqiqi Azadi March on 25th May where I will meet you at 3 pm. I will be leading the March from KP InshaAllah.#حقیقی_آزادی_مارچ pic.twitter.com/fd7MBh1drf — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 22, 2022

Imran Khan ousted from power

After completing three and a half years in power, the Imran Khan-led government was under fire over the surging inflation, increasing debt, misgovernance and mishandling of foreign policy which is reflected in the stalling of CPEC projects and US President Joe Biden's snub. On March 8, Pakistan's main opposition parties filed a no-confidence motion against Khan. Even without the rebel MPs, he faced imminent danger of ouster as his key allies BAP, MQM and JWP joined the opposition ranks. However, he managed to duck the no-trust vote with the then Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri disallowing the motion altogether.

In his detailed ruling, Suri claimed that the no-confidence motion was linked to the efforts of a foreign country to bring about a change of government in Pakistan. In a televised address immediately after the rejection of the no-trust motion, the Pakistan PM revealed that he had advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly to pave way for fresh elections. Subsequently, Alvi accepted this recommendation and asked Imran Khan to continue in office until a caretaker PM is appointed.

However, the Pakistan Supreme Court took cognizance of this matter, issued notice and made it clear that the steps taken by Khan, Alvi and Suri would be subject to the court’s final verdict. On April 7, a 5-judge bench of the SC unanimously held that Suri's decision to disallow the no-trust motion was unconstitutional and restored the National Assembly. Ultimately, the 1992 World Cup-winning captain was ousted as the PM after 174 Members of the National Assembly recorded their vote in favour of the no-trust motion.