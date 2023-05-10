Imran Khan Arrest: Army Called In To Handle Law & Order In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday. Since his arrest, Pakistan has witnessed widespread violence and protests. In Lahore, Corps Commander's house was burned. In Rawalpindi, people were banging the gates of the Army HQ. In Sargodha, a memorial dedicated to pilots of Pakistani Airforce was attacked.

Despite the begining of a new day, the violent protests continue, unabated. Pakistani Army has been deployed in Punjab province of Pakistan. Now, information has come to light that suggests province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is also seeking deployment of Pakistani Army to handle the worsening law and order situation. A letter that has been obtained by Republic talks about "Requisition of Armed Forces under Article 245 of the constitution in aid of civil power".

Here is what you need to know about Article 245 of the Pakistani constitution

Article 245 of the Constitution of Pakistan is a significant provision that grants certain powers to the federal government to deploy armed forces within the country to maintain law and order, assist civil authorities, and protect the nation's security.

The text of Article 245 states: "The Armed Forces shall, under the directions of the Federal Government, defend Pakistan against external aggression or threat of war, and, subject to law, act in aid of civil power when called upon to do so."

The primary purpose of Article 245 is to ensure the security and defense of Pakistan against external threats and internal disturbances that may require military intervention. It serves as a constitutional mechanism to authorize the deployment of the armed forces within the country's borders in specific situations, as determined by the federal government.

The provision grants the federal government the authority to call upon the armed forces to act in aid of civil power. This means that in case of any threat to law and order, the government can request military assistance to restore peace, maintain public order, and protect the rights and safety of citizens. The use of the armed forces in such situations is subject to the law, which includes adherence to constitutional rights and legal procedures.

Article 245 is particularly relevant during times of national emergencies, natural disasters, or instances where civil authorities may require additional support to address security challenges. It ensures that the armed forces can be effectively utilized to protect the country's interests and provide assistance to civilian authorities when necessary.

It is important to note that the deployment of the armed forces under Article 245 does not imply the imposition of martial law or the suspension of civilian governance. Instead, it provides a framework for collaboration between the military and civil authorities to address specific security concerns within the boundaries set by the law and the constitution. The application of Article 245 has been witnessed in various instances throughout Pakistan's history. It has been invoked during periods of political unrest and natural disasters.