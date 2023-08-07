Imran Khan Arrest: Justice Who Convicted PTI Chief In Toshakhana Case Flies To London

Additional District and Session Court Judge Humanyun Dilawar, who convicted former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case, has reportedly flew to London after the controversial judgement, The Express Tribune reported. On Saturday, the Pakistani justice sentenced the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to three years in Prison in the infamous Toshakhana case. Dilawar imposed a fine of PKR 1,00,000 and disqualified Khan from contesting elections for the next five years.

According to Pakistani news outlet, Dilawar attended a judicial conference at the University of Hull from August 5 to 13.

Following the judgement given by Dilawar in Toshakhana case, PTI chief lambasted Dilawar and urged the Islamabad High Court to transfer the case to another court. Khan claimed that Dilawar won’t ensure a “fair trial” in the case. As per the Pakistani news outlet, Dilawar was nominated by the chief justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to represent the court at the judicial conference in London. He was nominated to attend the conference as a replacement for Judge Faizan Haider Gilani.

His participation was confirmed way before the Toshakhana judgement

The University of Hull confirmed Dilawar’s participation at the event on July 31, days before he gave out his controversial judgement in the Toshakhana case. A source close to the court told the news outlet that the replacement was made because Gilani was facing visa-related issues. The document from the university stated that Justice Gilani applied for a visa in June. However, his availability in the training program was uncertain and the university found it inappropriate to leave a seat vacant. Therefore Dilawar was selected as Gilani’s replacement, The Express Tribune reported.

Based on a letter from the university, four justices from Islamabad were selected for the workshop. Other judges include Zubia Chaudhry, Kamran Basharat, and Shoaib Bilal.