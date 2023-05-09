Imran Khan Arrest Legal, Says Islamabad High Court As Pakistan Slips Into Chaos

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has called the arrest of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan legal. IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq took notice of the arrest of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief by the paramilitary Rangers as he was in the middle of the biometric attendance before hearing more than 100 cases. Khan had travelled from Lahore to the federal capital Islamabad and was detained in connection with Al-Qadir Trust case. Former Pakistan leader, his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders are facing a NAB inquiry related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon. Khan is accused of funnelling Pakistani Rs 50 billion — 190 million pounds— sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the Pakistan government.

Meanwhile, massive protests have broken out across Pakistan following Imran Khan's arrest. Violence has broken out in several cities, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan, where demonstrators were seen clashing with the police. Angry demonstrators set a bus on fire at the Mianwali PAF Airbase and reportedly blocked lanes at the Sharea Faisal rode in Karachi.

Pakistan Army reportedly fired at protestors. Section 144 was imposed in Islamabad, Peshawar and other cities. Reports of crackdown on internet and mobile services have started coming in.

Tehreek-e-Insaaf members have called Imran Khan's arrest an abduction even though the Islamabad High Court has termed it legal. Khan's lawyer Barrister Ali Gohar said security personnel 'tortured' Khan following his arrest and that the former Pakistan Prime Minister was "struck on his head and injured leg."

Pakistan Interior Affairs Minister Interior Rana Sanaullah denied claims of Imran Khan being assaulted on Twitter. "Imran Khan did not ensure his appearance despite several notices. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested him for causing damage to the national treasury. No sort of torture was inflicted on him [Khan]," he said.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief has been arrested in the Al Qadir Trust case. Initial reports said Khan was taken to Rawalpindi following his arrest. But it later emerged that Khan is at the ISI sector headquarters in central Islamabad.