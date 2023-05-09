Last Updated:

Imran Khan Arrest LIVE: Internet Shut Down Ordered In All Major Cities Of Pakistan

Amid the rising political turmoil in Pakistan, former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been arrested by the Pakistani Ranger forces. According to Pakistani news outlet Geo News, the PTI chairman was taken into custody from the courtroom in Alqadir Trust case.

Pakistan News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Imran Khan

Image: PTI/ Twitter

pointer
20:52 IST, May 9th 2023
Breaking; Pakistan Government orders to shut internet service in all major cities

Amid the raging protests following the arrest of the former Pakistani Prime Minster Imran Khan, the Pakistan government ordered to shut down internet services in all major cities across the country. 

 

 

pointer
20:32 IST, May 9th 2023
Breaking: Imran Khan supporters open fire at ISI HQ

As the protest against the arrest of the former Pakistani Prime Minster Intensifies, reports are emerging that Khan's supporters have open-fired near the ISI headquarters. 

 

pointer
20:32 IST, May 9th 2023
Radio Pakistan building caught on fire amid raging protests
pointer
20:22 IST, May 9th 2023
What is the Al-Qadir Trust case?

After the former Pakistan Prime Minister was arrested in the  Al-Qadir Trust case, it becomes important to know what the case is about.  The PTI chief, along with his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders, is facing a NAB inquiry related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, Khan and other accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

They are also accused of getting undue benefit in the form of over 458 canals of land at Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, to establish Al Qadir University.

pointer
20:11 IST, May 9th 2023
13 injured in Pakistan's Faisalabad

As the protest against the former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan rages on, reports are emerging that 13 people were left injured due to gunshots that were fired it the Faisalabad protest. Khan's party PTI shared video of an injured civilian getting rushed to the hospital. 

 

 

pointer
20:02 IST, May 9th 2023
Breaking: Islamabad High Court reserves order on the legality of Imran Khan's arrest

Amid the mayhem that has erupted following the arrest of the former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, reports are emerging that the Islamabad High Court has reserved order on the legality of Khan's arrest, Geo TV reported. On Tuesday, the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was arrested by Pakistan Rangers from Islamabad High Court. The rangers were acting on orders of the  National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Khan was arrested as part of the NAB’s investigation in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The arrest occurred after Khan reached the Islamabad High Court to seek bail against the multiple FIRs filed against him. 

pointer
20:02 IST, May 9th 2023
Imran Khan's supporters cause rampage in Mianwali airbase

Protests against the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan escalated after the supporters of the former Pakistan Prime Minister cause havoc at the Mianwali airbase, which is located near the ISIS office.

pointer
19:49 IST, May 9th 2023
The Lahore Corps commander's house set on fire by Khan's supporters

The house of the Corps commander of Lahore was set on fire following the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minster Imran Khan. Visuals of the whole ordeal were circulated online. 

pointer
19:22 IST, May 9th 2023
Breaking: 4 boys shot amid raging protests in Pakistan

Mayhem erupted in Pakistan following the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. In the midst of all the chaos, reports are emerging that 4 boys were hit with bullets in the raging protests. 

pointer
19:17 IST, May 9th 2023
Republic LIVE from Pakistan: Follow our coverage on Imran Khan arrest

Follow Republic's live coverage on Imran Khan's arrest saga. 

 

pointer
19:08 IST, May 9th 2023
Imran Khan supporters cause rampage in Pak Army headquarters in Rawalpindi

Following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Khan's supporters are causing a rampage across the country. In the midst of all the chaos, Khan supporters targeted the government headquarters in Rawalpindi. In a video circulating  online, a woman can be seen jolting the gates of the government headquarters. As per the report, Instructions have been given to all Police Stations of Rawalpindi Cantt to reach GHQ Gate.

 

pointer
19:02 IST, May 9th 2023
Police vehicles were set on fire by the angry PTI workers

The protests against the arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan turned gruesome after PTI supporters set fire to a police vehicle in Karachi. The police van was reportedly carrying prisoners. 

 

pointer
18:46 IST, May 9th 2023
Breaking: Imran Khan moved to an unknown location

Amid the clashes between PTI workers and police officers, the former Pakistani Prime Minister has been moved to an unknown location. Meanwhile, Khan's supporters are conducting protests across the country some of them are pelting stones at the pak rangers. 

pointer
18:46 IST, May 9th 2023
Khan to be produced in court for physical remand

Hours after the arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan,  a NAB official stated that the PTI chief will be produced in court tomorrow for physical remand.The medical report will also be submitted in the court tomorrow, the official asserted. 

pointer
18:34 IST, May 9th 2023
Khan's supporters target the Pakistan army in Corps Commander Lahore House.
pointer
18:19 IST, May 9th 2023
PTI Vice Chairman Mahmood Qureshi reacts to Khan's arrest

PTI Vice Chairman Mahmood Qureshi shared a video message following the arrest of former Pak PM Imran Khan. In the video message, Qureshi called the arrest of the former premier "illegal". "Great Pakistanis, today you people have to leave your homes for your great leader Imran Khan who is fighting for your future, No one is sitting at home today." he asserted in the video. 

 

pointer
18:06 IST, May 9th 2023
Imran supporters on a rampage: PTI workers stage protests across the country

 

 

 

pointer
17:53 IST, May 9th 2023
Pak Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah denies allegations of assault on Khan

Following the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan, Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah gave out details of Khan's arrest. During a press conference, Sanaullah denied allegations posed by PTI leaders that Khan was arrested. “The arrest has been conducted by the National Accountability Bureau for causing losses to the national treasury,” he said.

 

 

pointer
17:53 IST, May 9th 2023
Imran Khan supporters stage demonstrations in Faisalabad
pointer
17:43 IST, May 9th 2023
Watch what Imran Khan said moments before his arrest

Just minutes after Khan was arrested a video of the former Pakistani Prime Minister emerged online in which he was talking about his arrest. “My fellow Pakistanis, by the time this video will reach you, I would have gotten arrested under an illegitimate case,” The PTI chief stated in the video. “One thing should be clear, the Fundamental Rights in Pakistan have been diminished. It is also possible, that after this, I won’t get a chance to meet you all,” he added.  In the video, Khan reiterated that the arrest is being conducted because the “corrupt” Pakistani administration wants to stop him from his mission. 

In the video Khan also called the current ruling government an “Imported” administration. “I appeal to everyone to come out for your freedom,” Khan asserted. “No country gets independence served on a platter, one has to work hard to get the freedom,” He concluded. According to Geo TV, NAB issued an arrest warrant against Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case on May 1. As per the report by the Pakistani news outlet, Khan was taken into custody under Section 9A of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999. 

 

pointer
17:33 IST, May 9th 2023
Breaking: Medical board members reach NAB office

Hours after the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Medical Board of Polyclinic reached the NAB office. The news came after PTI leaders claimed that Khan was assaulted by Pak Rangers. The medical board headed by Dr Faridullah will conduct a detailed examination of Imran Khan. As per the report, the board includes doctors from the cardiology, ortho and medical departments.

pointer
17:33 IST, May 9th 2023
PTI leaders claim assault on former Pak Prime Minister
pointer
17:26 IST, May 9th 2023
Rangers personnel tortured Imran Khan, claims Barrister Gohar, a lawyer in the diary branch

Pakistan Rangers personnel tortured Imran Khan, claimed Barrister Gohar, a lawyer. He was a Rangers officer who arrested Imran Khan.He stated that Imran Khan was hit on the head and leg and his wheelchair was thrown there.  

pointer
17:25 IST, May 9th 2023
Stock market plunges after Khan's arrest

Following the arrest of the former Prime Minster Imran Khan, stock markets in the country have plunged as an effect of the deeper political turmoil in the country. Following the arrest of Khan, the Benchmark Index decreased to 1.13%, Ary News reported. 

pointer
17:25 IST, May 9th 2023
Imran Khan supporters on a rampage as they stage protests in Lahore's Liberty Chowk

Supporters of former Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan can be seen heading to the Liberty Chowk as they stage a protest against the arrest of the cricketer-turned-politician. Reports are emerging that Khan's supporters are pelting stones against the police officers deployed in the region. 

 

pointer
17:00 IST, May 9th 2023
Islamabad Police issues Traffic Alert
pointer
16:57 IST, May 9th 2023
PTI forms 6-member committee as Imran Khan taken to Rawalpindi after arrest
pointer
16:52 IST, May 9th 2023
There will be an outcry in Pakistan because of Imran Khan's popularity: NSAB member
pointer
16:46 IST, May 9th 2023
International Human Rights Foundation calls Imran Khan's arrest 'violent'

International Human Rights Foundation said that the violent arrest of Imran Khan by the paramilitary troops from inside the Islamabad High Court confirms the allegations of political engineering by the military in Pakistani democracy. His arrest warrant was also signed by a military general.

pointer
16:36 IST, May 9th 2023
Your attitude is like bending the judiciary to your whims: Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif to Imran Khan
COMMENT