Imran Khan Arrest LIVE: Internet Shut Down Ordered In All Major Cities Of Pakistan

After the former Pakistan Prime Minister was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case, it becomes important to know what the case is about. The PTI chief, along with his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders, is facing a NAB inquiry related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, Khan and other accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

They are also accused of getting undue benefit in the form of over 458 canals of land at Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, to establish Al Qadir University.