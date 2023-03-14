Imran Khan Arrest: Shah Mehmood Qureshi Calls It An Attempt To 'finish Former PM'

After the Islamabad police on Tuesday arrived at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore to arrest him, PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi accused the Pakistani government of attempting to finish Imran Khan. Stating that the former Pakistan Prime Minister is ready to surrender, Qureshi said that Imran Khan was granted protective bail and therefore he cannot be arrested.

In a video message, Qureshi said, “We want to know the agenda of the government. Police can speak to us. They can speak to me. I am an authorised person to talk as I am the vice president of the PTI.”

“They should speak to us. We are ready to surrender but then they should clear the motive. As per our understanding, Imran Khan was granted protective bail by the High Court and according to the guidelines he cannot be arrested. The Police must speak to us and make us understand on what basis the arrest is being made?” he asked.

Imran’s sister issues challenge to Pak police

Slamming the Pakistani government over their alleged conspiracy to arrest Imran, his sister Aleema Khan said, "The way they (Pakistan administration) are doing barbarism, they have proved that they are the ‘yazeedi’. Come and arrest Imran Khan, I'm standing right here.”

“These are not policemen. They are the servants of the establishment and this whole mafia, these are pets of the People’s Democratic Movement,” she added.

The way they are doing barbarism they have proved that they are the "yazeedi"

Imran Khan vows to fight on ahead arrest

As the Islamabad police arrived at Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore to arrest him, the ex-Pakistani Prime Minister vowed to fight and said "they feel putting me in jail will silence the people too". Imran’s comments came after PTI supporters continued to clash with the police as counter measure to delay Imran’s arrest.

Releasing a video message on his Twitter handle ahead of his arrest, Imran Khan said, “My message to the nation is to stand resolute and fight for Haqeeqi Azadi and rule of law. Only one person is taking the decisions for the whole nation. They are assuming that the nation will sleep when they arrest me, but you have to prove them wrong.”

My message to the nation to stand resolute and fight for Haqeeqi Azadi & rule of law.

Notably, Pakistan is facing major political unrest since the time Imran Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership. He was soon replaced by Shehbaz Sharif.