Imran Khan Arrest: 'There Will Be Outcry In Pakistan,' Says Member Of India's NSAB

Tilak Devasher, who is a member of India's National Security Advisory Board (NSAB) and erstwhile employee of Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), has aired his views on former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's arrest. He has said that "this time Rangers were used. It's important development in Pakistan. There will be an outcry in Pakistan because of his popularity and his supporters in all provinces. If people will start protesting, and if there is violence then it will lead to a law and order problem". Pakistan is currently witnessing stonepelting in Karachi. Imran Khan's party PTI has called for a shutdown of the nation.

May 9, 2023

Mr. Devasher has deep knowledge of Pakistan. He has written multiple books on Pakistan, which analyse the structural problems Pakistan faces.

Here is what you need to know about India's NSAB

India's National Security Advisory Board (NSAB) is a high-level advisory body that provides strategic advice on national security issues to the Prime Minister and other senior officials of the Indian government. The board was established in 1998, soon after India conducted its nuclear tests.

The NSAB comprises a group of eminent experts and specialists from various fields, including defense, foreign affairs, science, technology, and intelligence. The board is headed by a Chairman, who is appointed by the Prime Minister, and comprises members who are appointed on a part-time basis.

The main function of the NSAB is to provide independent and objective advice to the government on matters related to national security, including strategic planning, threat assessments, defense policies, intelligence, and technology issues. The board also helps to co-ordinate the efforts of various government agencies involved in national security matters and to ensure coherence in policy-making.