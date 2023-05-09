Imran Khan Arrest: What Is Al-Qadir Trust Case In Which Former Pak PM Has Been Arrested?

On Tuesday, a ruckus erupted across Pakistan following the arrest of the country’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir case. According to the Pakistani news outlet Dawn, the Pakistani rangers arrested Khan when he appeared in the Islamabad High Court for two hearings. While the arrest led to an eruption of protests across the country, the Islamabad High Court reserved its verdict on the legality of Khan’s arrest. Reports also emerged that Khan was assaulted by the Pakistani rangers, however, the country’s Interior Minister Rana Sunaullah denied such allegations.

According to the Pakistani news outlet Dawn, Inspector General (IG) Akbar Nasir said that Imran had been arrested in relation to the case that alleged that the PTI Chief and his wife obtained billions of Pakistani rupees from a real estate firm for legalising a laundered amount of PKR 50 billion. The case is called the Al-Qadir Trust case. Following the arrest of Khan, PTI shared the video of the exact moment he was arrested. Here’s a look at what the Al-Qadir Trust case is all about.

They have badly pushed injured Imran Khan. Pakistan’s people, this is the time to save your country. You won’t get any other opportunity. pic.twitter.com/Glo5cmvksd — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023

What is the Al-Qadir Trust case?

According to the Pakistani news outlet Geo TV, the former Pakistani PM along with his wife Bushra Bibi is facing a NAB inquiry related to a dodge settlement between the PTI government and a real estate firm. The case also included several leaders from the PTI party. As per the court charges, Khan and others accused in the case have allegedly adjusted PKR Rs 50 billion sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government. They were also accused of getting “undue benefits” in the form of over 458 Kanals of land at the Mouza Bakrala. The land was allotted to establish Al-Qadir University.

Government denies torture

Following the arrest of the former Pakistani Prime Minister, several PTI leaders claimed that Khan was “tortured” by the Pakistani rangers. After the claim surfaced, reports emerged that a seven-member body was established to conduct a medical examination of the PTI chief. However, Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah made it clear that the cricketer-turned-politician was not tortured under custody. “Imran did not appear despite the notices, NAB has arrested him for damaging the national treasury. No violence was done to them,” he wrote on Twitter. Now that the Islamabad High Court upheld the arrest of the PTI chief, it will be interesting to see how the Imran Khan arrest saga will play out.