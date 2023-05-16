Imran Khan Asks Pak Populace To Reclaim Their Freedom; 'Take To Streets To Fight For It'

In a special address to the nation, former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, lamented the vandalism of homes, televised instances of terror, and the circulation of videos on social media showcasing the demolition of people's residences. Khan further underscored the mistreatment and terrorisation of women, stating that such acts were unprecedented in Pakistan's history. He denounced the unjust incarceration of innocent individuals and emphasised that these tactics aimed to intimidate and silence ordinary citizens, discouraging them from questioning authority.

Reclaim your freedom: PTI chief Imran Khan

Khan urged the people of Pakistan to rise up and reclaim their freedom, stressing that sacrifices would be necessary to assert their rights. Addressing the population, Khan highlighted the vast numerical advantage of the people against the oppressors, citing the population of 220-230 million compared to a relatively small number of police personnel. He called on the citizens to unite and demonstrate their resolve in demanding democracy, fair elections, and an end to subservience under the government.

Accentuating the need for peaceful resistance, Khan implored the Pakistani population to shatter the pillar of fear that had been erected and take to the streets to fight for their freedom. He underscored the importance of non-violence and the rejection of destructive behavior.

Imran Khan likens Pakistan's current governance to Genghis Khan's draconian reign

Khan drew a striking parallel between the current state of affairs in the country and the atrocities witnessed during the rule of Genghis Khan. Khan expressed deep concern over the spreading fear and oppression among the public and condemned the mistreatment of his supporters, including women.

Comparing the tactics employed by the ruling powers to those of Genghis Khan, Khan highlighted the strategy of instilling fear and terror in order to subjugate the population. "When he used to conquer a territory, he used to commit murders. Those whom he spared, he asked to spread stories of his terror and killings so people would surrender without putting up a fight. This is what is happening in Pakistan," the former Pakistani Prime Minister said.