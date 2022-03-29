Imran Khan Asks PTI MNAs To Abstain From Voting In National Assembly Amid Political Unrest

As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's fate hangs in uncertainty, Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Tuesday, directed PTI MNAs to abstain from voting against him in the National Assembly. Imran Khan has written a letter to the PTI MNAs strictly ordering them to either 'abstain from voting or not attend the meeting of the National Assembly' on the date when the said resolution is set out on the agenda.

In the letter, he mentioned, "No member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf shall attend or make himself/herself available at the time and day of voting on the resolution of No-Confidence. Duly designated Parliamentary members will speak on behalf of Pakistan Tehreef-e-Insaf, during the course of debate on this motion."

"All members are required to adhere to these directions in true letter & spirit and keep in mind the intent behind the provision of Article 63-A of Constitution of Pakistan, 1973. It is made clear to all members that no member shall violate any instruction or extend any favour, relating to the vote of no confidence, to any other parliamentary party/group whatsoever. Every/any violation of these directions shall be treated as express defection in terms of Article 63-A," the Pakistan PM added.

No-confidence motion against Pakistan's PM Imran Khan

It is pertinent to mention here that the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was tabled on Monday, March 28. The motion was presented in the national assembly by the Opposition party's PM face Shehbaz Sharif. The House now has 7 days to pass the no-trust motion and has been adjourned till March 31, at 4 PM- when a debate on the motion will take place. Three days have been provided for the discussion. The fate of the Imran Khan-led government will be decided on April 4, when voting on the no-trust motion will take place.

Additionally, to salvage ties with the ally, Imran Khan offered the CM position of Punjab to PML(Q). After garnering PML(Q)'s support for the no-confidence motion, PTI made last-ditch attempts to woo another ally MQM-P. A high-level delegation of the party met the MQM-P leadership for nearly two and a half hours on Monday night. As per sources, the ruling party has decided to offer the Maritime Affairs portfolio to MQM-P.