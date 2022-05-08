Imran Khan Asserts He Would Never Have Allowed US' Demands For Military Bases In Pakistan

Days after being ousted as Pakistan's Prime Minister, Imran Khan has now stated that he would "never have agreed" to any US demands for military bases in the country in the aftermath of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August last year. While addressing the overseas Pakistani diaspora in a video message on Saturday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief claimed that the US intended bases in Pakistan so that it could "launch counter-attacks" in the event of terrorism in Afghanistan, the Dawn reported. Khan went on and added that this was something he found "absolutely unacceptable."

The former premier added that Pakistan has already lost 80,000 people in the US-led war on terror, but that its sacrifices were never acknowledged, with many US politicians condemning Islamabad instead. "First, they blamed us, then they didn't appreciate us. Our country and tribal areas were destroyed and now they are again asking for bases. I would have never agreed to this and the problems between us started from there," Khan was quoted say saying by the Dawn. It should be noted that the cricketer-turned-politician has time and again blamed the US for orchestrating his ouster with the support of local players because he pursued an independent foreign policy.

Pakistan's close ties with China irked US: Imran Khan

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in June last year, Khan had categorically stated that Pakistan would not allow the US to utilise its territory or bases for any kind of intervention inside Afghanistan. In his latest video address, the PTI leader remarked that the US was not used to Pakistan's government "making independent decisions." He further stated that he wanted Pakistan's foreign policy to be for its own interest rather than pursuing the goals of others. Khan asserted that the US was also "troubled" by Pakistan's ties with China and his recent visit to Russia.

Imran Khan urges overseas Pakistanis to contribute to PTI's fundraising campaign

Furthermore, Khan also lauded Pakistanis living abroad for holding rallies and protests in his favour after his ouster from power. He also encouraged them to partake in social media campaigns to raise awareness about the alleged conspiracy and to write to their elected officials to hold them accountable and to ask if they would accept such a move in their own country. The former Prime Minister also requested overseas Pakistanis to contribute to the PTI's fundraising campaign for protests and rallies, adding that a "small bit of your help" would go a long way in assisting the party.

Image: AP