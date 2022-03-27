Imran Khan Attacks Gen Musharraf, Claims Pakistan Is 'burdened' Because Of Ex-President

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Sunday, addressed a major public rally at the Parade Ground in Islamabad ahead of a no-confidence motion to be tabled against him on March 28. Imran Khan took a dig at former Pakistan President General Pervez Musharraf and said that he will not give in to the political tactics created by the opposition parties. He stated that since the very first day, people blackmailed him to take down his government.

Imran Khan said, "The cruelty committed by General Musharraf on the country coming under the opposition's pressure, was just to save his post and his government. The unjust acts by Gen Musharraf have resulted in the exploitation and oppression of people. Today, we are burdened because General Musharraf tried to save his government. Dear people, Imran Khan, let them do whatever they want, I will never forgive them."

Pakistan PM Imran Khan began his speech, "People question me over using religion for politics. I came in politics only for the idea of Pakistan. I came into politics 25 years ago for one thing, and that is following the vision of Pakistan for which it was created. Further, the PM expressed gratitude to party MNAs and said, "They tried to buy you and your loyalty, but you are sitting with me today."

As Pakistan witnesses major economic crisis, Pakistan PM listed down steps taken by his government to combat inflation. He said his government ensured no interest loans were levied to people to build homes. "Fuel price reduced, took steps to fight inflation and have used all tax money for people of Pakistan. Will take tax from rich and give it to poor,” he added. In a scathing attack against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif offshore bank accounts, London assets, Imran Khan said, "three rats looting country from past 30 years."

Additionally, Pakistan has been on the edge since Opposition parties, on March 8, submitted a no-confidence motion before the National Assembly Secretariat, alleging that Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) government was responsible for the economic crisis and the spiralling inflation in the country. The Opposition has been claiming that they are confident of getting support from over 172 members in the 342-member National Assembly.

With major allies of Khan looking the party way and about two dozen PTI members of parliament revolting against Imran Khan, and the powerful Army not providing a helping hand, he is less likely to get the support of the much-coveted 172 lawmakers.