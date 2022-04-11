Imran Khan Attacks Shehbaz Sharif; 'cannot Be Bigger Insult To Pakistan If He Becomes PM'

After losing the no-confidence motion, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on Monday released a video wherein former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan can be heard saying that whoever elects Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif 'cannot be a bigger insult to the country.'

Imran Khan told the media persons, "The man who has 16 billion and 8 billion rupees of corruption cases, whoever selects and elects a Prime Minister like this, cannot be a bigger insult to the country. We are resigning from the National Assembly."

Earlier in the day, the PTI Parliamentary Committee decided to resign from the National Assembly. All members of the assembly will tender their resignations to the Speaker today. The development was announced by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Hussain Chaudhry on Twitter as he vowed to 'fight for freedom.'

Meanwhile, PTI has also decided to boycott the elections for the new Pakistan PM in the National Assembly, scheduled later today. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has been formally nominated as the Prime Ministerial candidate by the Joint Opposition. It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan had held the first PTI parliamentary board meeting after being booted out on Sunday, April 10. As he chaired the meeting, he urged the core members to devise a 'political strategy' going ahead.

Imran Khan loses no-confidence motion

Imran Khan was dethroned from the post of Pakistan's Prime Minister through a no-confidence motion after the National Assembly debated for over 12 hours and passed the resolution. Pakistan's joint Opposition secured the support of 174 MNAs in the 342-member National Assembly, more than the required strength of 172 to oust the Prime Minister after a high-octane session and multiple adjournments of the House.

In his first response on Sunday evening, ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan remarked that once again, the country had begun its 'freedom struggle against a foreign conspiracy of regime change'. He added that it was up to the people to defend the sovereignty and democracy of the nation.