Imran Khan Avers Threat To His Life 'still Lingers' But Vows To Continue Long Rallies

Nearly two weeks after Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan attacked during a rally in Wazirabad, he believes the threat to his life still lingers. Although the accused and the administration asserted that there was a single man behind the deadly attack, Khan claimed the assailant was merely a decoy serving the interests of a state-level conspiracy. While speaking to France24, Khan asserted that his party enjoys great popularity in the country and claimed it to be the main reason behind the assassination attempt on him. "Unfortunately, I do think they could try again. The threat to my life remains. The reason they want me to be eliminated is that my party is by far the most popular party in Pakistan," said Khan.

The critical remarks from Khan came as he was shot in Wazirabad on November 3, resulting in serious injury in his right leg. The former prime minister and Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf underwent surgery for bullet injuries at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital owned by his charitable organisation. Hours after the incident, senior PTI leaders said that Khan believes that the attack on him in which bullets were fired was carried out at the behest of three people including his successor Shehbaz Sharif, the country’s Interior Minister, Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal Naseer, who is ISI Director General (C).

Meanwhile, reiterating the same, Khan, during the interview claimed the incumbent government was responsible for the attack.

Government bringing changes in army act for 'personal benefits'

"We have swept the by-elections because people don't want these criminals who are ruling Pakistan right now," he said when asked whether the recent election results behind the attack. Khan went on to say that his party enjoyed massive public support in Pakistan and the incumbent government found his assassination as the only way to get rid of his soaring popularity. "The only way to get me out of the way is to eliminate me so I think there is still a threat," he stressed. Moreover, he asserted he would take extra precautions but would continue his mission. Before concluding the interview, he again accused the Pakistan army of the current chaos in the country and suggested the organisation "to work for the nation and not for any person". Also, he accused the incumbent government of bringing changes in the army act for 'personal benefits'.

Pakistan PM asks Chief Justice to form a judicial commission to probe Imran Khan assassination attempt

It is worth mentioning, earlier last week, his successor, Shehbaz Sharif, wrote a letter to Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial requesting him to set up a judicial commission to probe the incident. In the letter, Sharif suggests the commission focus on five key questions including which law enforcement agencies were responsible to provide security to Khan’s convoy; whether security protocols and other standard operating procedures were in place and whether these protocols were followed. Also, Sharif stressed the commission to inquire about the compliance of law enforcement agencies and administrative authorities with the prescribed investigation, evidence collection, and handling procedures following the incident. He asked about lapses and who should be responsible for them.

Image: AP