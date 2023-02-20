Imran Khan Bail Hearing: Ex-Pakistan PM Granted Protective Bail till March 3

Quick links:
Imran Khan is now being taken to the court of Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh for a hearing in another case. Pakistan's former leader had to attend two separate hearings—one was led by a two-judge LHC bench who heard a plea for protective bail in a case registered against him in Islamabad. The court granted him a protective bail till March 3.
Ex-Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has been granted protected bail till March 3. "The Lahore High Court has granted PTI chief a protective bail in one case with the hearing of the second yet to commence," Dawn newspaper reported. Khan entered the LHC premises around 6 pm delaying his appearance by several hours since 2 pm deadline that was later revised by the court. His convoy could not move towards the courtroom as a large number of lawyers and supporters from PTI gathered outside court.
Pakistan's ex-Prime Minister, Imran Khan, had asked for time on medical grounds, and had said he wanted time as he has to get his injured leg checked.
Lahore High Court on Monday approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's protective bail plea in a case pertaining to protests outside the ECP- Election Commission of Pakistan, reported Pakistan's Geo News.
Lahore High Court on Monday granted bail to ex-Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan after high drama.
Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan, and Minister of Railways of Pakistan, Khawaja Saad Rafique, on Monday, slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party's leader Imran Khan for turning the Lahore High Court "into a meeting place of PTI." He noted that "Ladla Imran Niazi" is present in the Lahore High Court after "many persuasions and several appearances," referring to ex-Pakistan Prime Minister who remained in his vehicle for 90 minutes. "This facility has not been given to any unconstitutional accused in Pakistan," he noted.
Imran Khan was given time till 7:30 pm (Pakistan local time) to make it to the LHC courtroom.
Imran Khan Khan spent close to 90 minutes in his vehicle at Lahore High Court's premises as he was expected to appear by 5 pm after having failed to appear in person by 2 pm.
Imran Khan was seen limping as he headed to the court making his way through the massive crowd of PTI supporters. A wheelchair was brought and the PTI members were seen escorting Khan to the court. Senior PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and Azam Swati were seen accompanying the former Pakistan PM.
Former prime minister of Pakistan had sustained a bullet injury in his leg in November after a gunman opened fire at a rally in Wazirabad. Cricketer-turned-politician was leading a protest march demanding snap elections when he was shot at. He was rushed to the hospital in Lahore for treatment. Since then, Khan has reported health issues.
Pakistan's ex-Premier Imran Khan was finally seen coming out of his car and entering the Lahore High Court [LHC] after hours of ruckus.
Marriyum Aurangzeb (pml-n), Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting said at the presser that Imran Khan "has made a 'tamasha' of the nation. "He must present himself in the court," she said. "If Imran is given concession, then every person should be given that concession," she asserted.
A break of 30 minutes in the hearing of Imran Khan's bail plea in the case linked to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was ordered as Khan's arrival was awaited. Islamabad anti-terrorism court once rejected Khan’s request for an extension in his interim bail already.
PTI leader Asad Umar, speaking at the press conference, said that there were some “security requisites” surrounding Khan’s appearance in court, that he was unable to make it to the courtroom. Umar stressed that Khan was among few ex-prime ministers "on whom an assassination attempt has been made”. PTI chief also cited the health issues concerning the former premier's absence in the hearing for his bail application in a case related to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Khan, according to Umar could not “bear any shoving and pushing as per instructions from his doctors”.
It is to be noted that a massive crowd of supporters was seen disrupting Khan from getting out of his car, as they attempted to greet him with garlands and chants. Since then, ex Pakistan's leader has not stepped out of the car.
Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh had asked Khan to appear before the Court by 5 pm. He was previously asked to show up in person by the 2 pm deadline. Sheikh had threatened a contempt notice if Khan did not appear in court today.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and ex-Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who reached Lahore High Court at around 5 pm on Monday was unable to step out of the car as the PTI supporters surrounded his car, and chanted slogans against the sitting Shehbaz Sharif's government. PTI leaders and Imran's lawyer told the court that the former premier of Pakistan might "hurt his leg if he steps out of the vehicle to come to the courtroom."
LHC Justice, Ali Baqir Najafi ordered security to ensure that Imran Khan is brought inside the courtroom.
Pakistan's ex Prime Minister, Imran Khan, who arrived at the Lahore High Court (LHC) premises amidst the crowd of PTI supporters was missing from the court as two separate hearings started, one of which began at 2pm. Justice Ali Baqir Najafi enquired why Khan did not make it inside the courtroom, or whether he was present in the court. The LHC Justice is insisting on Imran Khan showing up within a few minutes.
As the bail hearing of Imran Khan begins in lahore High Court, one of the justices has said that the former Pak PM will have to present himself in the courtroom.
Hearing on Imran Khan begins, despite him being in the vehicle. It ahs been reported that he is still unable to reach inside the court room.
Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif lambasted on Imran Khan in the Assembly and said, "On one hand he is appearing in the court and on the other hand he is doing "jail bharo" movement."
According to Pakistan's ARY News, the former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan filed another protective bail plea in Lahore High Court (LHC). As per details, the bail plea was filed in the police station Sangjani Islamabad case.
Imran Khan's chief of staff has requested the court that since Imran's car is in the court premises already, he should be considered present from his vehicle itself.
"Imran Khan cannot reach the courtroom in the current situation. Will request the judge to accept Imran Khan's attendance," Shah Mehmood Qureshi said.
