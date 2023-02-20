Imran Khan Bail Hearing: Ex-Pakistan PM Granted Protective Bail till March 3

PTI leader Asad Umar, speaking at the press conference, said that there were some “security requisites” surrounding Khan’s appearance in court, that he was unable to make it to the courtroom. Umar stressed that Khan was among few ex-prime ministers "on whom an assassination attempt has been made”. PTI chief also cited the health issues concerning the former premier's absence in the hearing for his bail application in a case related to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Khan, according to Umar could not “bear any shoving and pushing as per instructions from his doctors”.

It is to be noted that a massive crowd of supporters was seen disrupting Khan from getting out of his car, as they attempted to greet him with garlands and chants. Since then, ex Pakistan's leader has not stepped out of the car.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh had asked Khan to appear before the Court by 5 pm. He was previously asked to show up in person by the 2 pm deadline. Sheikh had threatened a contempt notice if Khan did not appear in court today.