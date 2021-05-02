West Bengal
Imran Khan Bats For Electoral Reforms; Demands Installation Of EVM To Attain 'credibility'

Pak PM Imran Khan attempted to convey that the installation of EVM technology is the sole answer to all political parties' crying foul and claiming rigging.

Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday re-established the need for technology and the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)  in order to attain credibility of elections. In a series of tweets from his official Twitter handle, PM Imran Khan attempted to convey that installation of EVMs with the usage of more technology is the sole answer to all political parties' crying foul and claiming rigging in the by-polls. He claimed to have proposed this to the opposition too however, major parties dismissed it. He said, 

Imran Khan said that the same has happened in the Daska by-election recently and during Senate elections in March. In fact, except for the1970 election, every election witnessed claims of rigging and risen doubts over the credibility of election results, he pointed out.

Pak PM calls for electoral reforms

“In 2013 there were 133 NA constituencies’ disputes before elecion tribunals. We asked for examination of just 4 constituencies’ votes & in all 4 rigging was established. But it took us a year and 126-days dharna to get a Judicial Commission which found over 40 faults in conduct of elections, unfortunately no substantive reforms were put in place,” Prime Minister Khan lamented.

The PM also recalled former US President Donald Trump’s team which did everything under the sun to dispute 2020 presidential elections results but not one irregularity was found because technology was used in the electoral process. He took to Twitter to establish, 

The premier reiterated his government’s resolve to put in place reforms in the electoral system through the use of technology to bring transparency and credibility to elections and strengthen democracy. 

Ssecretary General of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Farhatullah Babar said “the use of the EVM in elections is a non-starter in Pakistani context”. He said that numerous studies have shown it was “susceptible to manipulation and liable to be used for electoral fraud”.

“The computer-based system of voting requires computer literacy that is lacking in Pakistan. Even some of those countries which initially adopted it in some constituencies have discontinued it,” he added.

