Imran Khan 'biggest Coward In Pakistan history': Maryam Nawaz Blames Ex-Pak Chief Justice

PML-N senior vice president, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the daughter of exiled former PM Nawaz Sharif, on Tuesday, derided ex Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar for what she described as "felicitating" ex-Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking during a rally in Sheikhupura, the PML-N chief organiser recalled how the ex-CJP compromised “sadiq and ameen” implying truth and honesty for the sake of Imran Khan. “Congratulations … the one who gave the title of Sadiq and Ameen to Imran Khan withdrew the certificate. He (former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar) is saying that he did not declare Imran completely Sadiq and Ameen,” Maryam Nawaz stressed in a speech on Tuesday.

Imran Khan 'biggest coward in the history of Pakistan': PML-N Senior Vice President

Maryam Nawaz Sharif slammed Pakistan's Supreme Court for not holding the ex-premier of Pakistan accountable in the cases linked to corruption. She questioned the verdicts delivered in favour of the PTI chief in 2017. Maryam shamed Pakistan's Chief Justice Nisar, labelling him a “liar," who had “put the fate of the nation in the hands of a narcotic user”.

“The person who is not in his senses was installed in the PM’s office,” Maryam was quoted as saying by Dawn newspaper, adding that Khan is the “biggest coward in the history of Pakistan”.

Pakistan's PML-N leader lambasted Imran Khan for allegedly "hiding" in his home for the past six months on “the pretext of being unable to move because of the plaster on his leg”. “If I was a PTI follower, I would have died of shame,” she asserted, all the while launching a scathing attack on the court for declaring that the PTI chief was “handicapped”. Hailing the ex-Prime Minister of Pakistan for three consecutive years, Nawaz Sharif, Maryam asked the PTI chief to “borrow some courage” from her father. “The one who made fun of back pain, platelets and cancer is now listing medical conditions that I am shameful of even mentioning," she said, according to Dawn.

Earlier yesterday, Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended the non-bailable arrest warrant against Pakistan's ousted former Prime Minister Imran Khan till March 13 as he failed to show up at a sessions court for the fourth time in the Toshakhana case. The verdict was announced by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, who had ordered the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief to appear before the district and sessions court on March 13. He had also rejected a plea by Khan’s lawyer to give four weeks to be able to appear for the case hearing. Khan's counsel Sher Afzal Marwat, who attended the hearing in the court, said Khan could not make it due to health issues and that he was “disabled” after the assassination attempt that injured him in the leg in the Wazirabad incident.