Imran Khan Blames 'few Clothes' & 'temptation' For Sexual Crimes against Women In Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan faced the wrath of social media after he cited women wearing 'few clothes' as the reason behind increasing sexual violence cases. Pakistan PM Imran Khan in an interview with Axios on HBO was quoted saying women wearing fewer clothes leaves a 'temptation' on men which ultimately increases the cases of rapes and sexual violence. During the interview, Imran Khan was also asked about the reason for his silence on China’s alleged human rights abuses against the ethnic residents in its northwest-most province, however, the Prime Minister of Pakistan reiterated his earlier statement that talks happen behind closed doors and its ally does not present the same picture which the western media talk about.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan's shocking rape justification remark

During the interview, Pakistan's Prime Minister was asked if women's attire has any 'temptation' effect on men that leads to sexual violence or rapes. On that Imran Khan said, "If a woman is wearing very few clothes, it will have an impact on the men, unless they are robots. It’s just common sense. It depends upon which society you live in. If in a society people have not seen those types of things it will have an impact on them. This cultural imperialism must be acceptable to everyone else."

It is to be noted that in an earlier interview with Geo News, Imran Khan had made similar comments stating that the cases of sexual violence or rapes are a product of obscenity which he described as a 'Western Import'. During the interview, the Pakistan Prime Minister was asked how his government plans to curb the rising cases of sexual violence, especially against children. On that, he had cited 'fahashi' (vulgarity) as the reason for the rise of rape and sexual violence in the country and went on to highlight the 'Purdah' system to remove the temptation because 'not everyone has willpower'.

According to reports from November 2020, as many as 11 rape incidents were reported in Pakistan every day, with over 22,000 cases reported in the last six years. However, the conviction rate of these crimes is only 0.03 percent, as only 77 of the accused were convicted till then.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan Speaks On Chinese Uyghur Muslims

Earlier, in an interview with CBC News, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had cited Pakistan's friendly and economical relations with China as the reason behind his silence on China’s alleged human rights abuses against the ethnic residents in its northwest-most province. "Our relationship with China is as such that whatever issues we raise with China is always behind closed doors. Because Chinese society is such and we respect them. We have economic ties with China, they are our neighbour. They have been very good to us in our most difficult times. So, we respect the fact that we have concerns we talk about that behind closed doors," Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had said.

(Image Credits: AP/Representative Image)