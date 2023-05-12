Former Pakistani Prime Minster Imran Khan accused the country’s army chief General Syed Asim Munir of his arrest and the mayhem that caused thereafter. On Friday, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court, days after his dramatic arrest led to the eruption of protests across the nation. After his Friday hearing, Khan spoke to Pakistani media about his arrest. In the press conference, the PTI supremo stated that only one man is responsible for the whole saga and put the blame on the army chief.

“There is only one man taking action against me and that is the army chief,” Khan told reporters outside the court on Friday. “There is no democracy in the army, the army is getting maligned by what is happening right now. Sadly the events that happened when I was inside, I only found out afterwards,” he added. Khan then went on to state that it is the Pakistan's army chief because of whom the image of the military is getting maligned. “I am 100% sure I will be arrested again. I was allowed by the NAB to talk to my wife, arrest warrants are issued against her too,” Khan added.

Pakistan’s former prime minister, Imran Khan, accuses the country's army chief of being behind his arrest pic.twitter.com/5D2dcdGrll — Spriter (@Spriter99880) May 12, 2023

Khan v/s Army

Khan was ousted in a parliamentary no-confidence vote last year and since then he has initiated a campaign against the current government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and stated that his group colluded with senior military leaders to remove him from office. Throughout the whole ordeal, Khan blamed the army for being involved in the purported attempts on his life in the past.

In light of these growing animosities, Khan’s supporters targeted the military buildings. From military headquarters in Rawalpindi to the house of Lahore Commander Corps, nothing was spared.