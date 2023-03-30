Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan lashed out at the current Pakistan administration led by Shehbaz Sharif and stated that certain “government crooks” are threatening the very foundation of Pakistan. The criticism by the former Pakistani PM came days after the Election Commission announced the postponement of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election to October 8. The postponement of the elections made Khan upset since it went against the March 1 Supreme Court ruling which stated that the elections in the two assemblies should be held within the stipulated period of 90 days, Pakistani news outlet, Dawn reported.

“Whether it's a 5 member SC bench or Full Bench, it makes no difference to us because all we want to know is if elections will be held within the 90 days' constitutional provision,” Khan wrote in a long Twitter thread on Thursday. “Before we dissolved our 2 Prov assemblies, I consulted our top constitutional lawyers, all of whom were absolutely clear that the 90-day Constitutional provision on the holding of elections was inviolable. Now Imported Govt of crooks, their handlers & a compromised ECP are making a complete mockery of the Constitution. By cherry-picking which Articles of Constitution they will abide by,” the cricketer-turned-politician added. The PTI chief along with his party was gearing up to contest the assembly elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which were slated to be held on April 30 and March 27 respectively.

Khan then went on to accuse the aforementioned “crooks” of threatening the very foundation of Pakistan. “They are threatening the very foundation of Pakistan, which is the Constitution & Rule of Law. So petrified are they of elections & so desperate to whitewash their convicted leaders that they are prepared to destroy the Constitution & any semblance of the Rule of Law,” Khan said.

ECP postpones Assembly elections

On March 22, the Election Commission of Pakistan announced the postponement of the Punjab Assembly elections to October 8. According to Dawn, the election commission stated that it is exercising the powers vested in Section 58 and Section 8(c) of Article 218 (3) of the Election Act 2017. “ECP hereby withdraws the election programme and fresh schedule will be issued in due course of time with the poll date on October 8,” the ECP stated in a statement on March 22.

On March 29, the commission announced that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election will be also postponed to October 8. The commission stated that the decision was taken keeping in mind the current political turmoil in both regions. However, the decisions went against the March 1 ruling of the Pakistani Supreme Court which stated that election in both regions has to be conducted within 90 days. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan on the other hand is currently dealing with a plethora of legal battles. Khan’s party PTI has a stronghold in both regions, however, the turmoil between the Pakistani administration and supporters of Khan has created a ruckus in both the regions