Imran Khan Blatantly Claims Indian Muslims Voted For Pakistan; Here's Why He Is Wrong

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at his large Islamabad rally on Sunday blatantly claimed that Indian Muslims voted for Pakistan when it was formed in 1947. He contended that the Muslim community in India wanted Riyasat-e-Madina.

"Indian Muslims also voted for Pakistan when Pakistan was formed because they also wanted Riyasat e Madina," Imran Khan, who is facing toughest test as no-confidence vote looms, said that he has put the country on the path of becoming a 'Madina-like' welfare state.

No Imran Khan, Indian Muslims did not vote for Pakistan

Reportedly, Imran Khan's comments was relying on statistics from the 1946 provincial assembly polls, in which the Pakistan-demanding Muslim League got 4.5 million votes from around 6 million Muslim votes.

However, in the 1946 elections had a limited franchise. Reportedly, this suggests that little over 10% of the Muslim population voted for the Muslim League (ML). Putting this in perspective, it means that out of 94 million Muslims (as per the 1941 census) in undivided India less than 7% had the right to vote or about 14% of the adult population.

This means that little over 10% of adult Muslims voted for ML and 4% of Muslims were not in support of Pakistan. The important thing is that 86% of Muslims didn't have the right to vote. The limited franchise also meant that Muslim elites, those with money and power, who would make economical gains from Pakistan voted for it.

India celebrated secular fabric

Unlike Pakistan which is an Islamic republic, our Constitution mandates that India is a secular state. India believes that every individual, religion and its beliefs counts and no one shall be ignored.

India treats all its citizens equally regardless of religion, caste or colour to avoid preferential treatment for a citizen of a specific religion over those of other religions.

India is home to several religions, including Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains and adherents of folk religions. Here all the religions co-exist peacefully with no discrimination on any front.

Unlike India, minorities in Pakistan including Hindus, Christians, Hazaras, Ahmadis and Shias have been subject to daily attacks.

(Image: ANI)