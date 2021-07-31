Imran Khan Boasts 'Military Does Not Control Pakistan'; Terms It 'Indian Propaganda'

In a bizarre comment, Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Friday, said that the Pakistan Army was not in control of the nation's foreign policy, as per international reports. Calling it 'Indian propaganda', he said that the Army supports his government's foreign policy steps. Currently, Pakistan isin a precarious position with the withdrawal of US troops of Afghanistan and Taliban taking over major territories.

Imran Khan: 'Military does not control Pakistan'

Addressing journalists at the Pak-Afghan Media Conclave in Islamabad, Imran Khan said, “Whatever foreign policy we have has been part of our party’s manifesto for the past 25 years. We do not have any favourites in Afghanistan. Our policy is that whoever the people of Afghanistan choose, Pakistan will have the best relationship with them.”

Denying Pakistan's backing to Taliban he added, “What Taliban are doing or not doing, has nothing to do with Pakistan. We are not responsible, nor are we spokesmen for the Taliban. All we want is peace in Afghanistan”. He added that Pakistan was no longer pursuing its policy of strategic depth in Afghanistan. Khan also kicked up a furore recently, calling Taliban civilians.

In an interview with PBS NewsHour, Khan said that the Taliban are "normal civilians", saying, "Now, there are camps of 500,000 people; there are camps of 100,000 people. And the Taliban are not some military outfits, they are normal civilians. And if there are some civilians in these camps, how is Pakistan supposed to hunt these people down? How can you call them sanctuaries?"

Sharif lashes out at Generals

Incidentally, ex-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif has accused Pakistan's top military Generals - Qamar Javed Bajwa and Faiz Hamid of stealing the 2018 elections, installing Imran Khan as PM. Lashing out at Faiz, he alleged that he was charged with the Faizabad riots and yet promoted in the Army. Maintaining that the Pakistan Army was not bad, he lashed out at these Generals for defaming it.