Imran Khan Booked By Pakistan Police In 6 More Cases Linked To May 9 Violence

Amid the raging political turmoil, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been booked in six cases including the attack on GHQ military installations and the arson at a metro station. Three of the cases Khan was booked in were registered on May 9, 2023, the day the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was arrested and the other three were filled a day later on May 10, Geo News reported.

Imran Khan’s arrest from the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Qadir Trust Case eventually led to violent demonstrations across the country. The main target of this demonstration was the military infrastructure of Pakistan.

According to Pakistani news outlets, six of these cases were filed under the country’s Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). As per the report, the Joint investigation team (JIIT) is carrying out a probe into all the cases. These charges emerged as a major blow to the cricketer-turned-politician since the reports of these cases emerged just days after the Islamabad High Court called the session court’s judgement in the Toshakhana case “null and void”.

Geo News quoted one of its sources as saying that the cases had been registered at Civil Lines in Faisalabad, Samanabad, RA Bazar, and New Town police stations in Rawalpindi, City Police Station in Mianwali and Police Station Cantt in Gujranwala.

PTI chief Imran Khan gets dragged from Islamabad High Court by Pakistan Rangers, May 9 2023, Image: AP / Twitter - @PTI_official

Khan’s name gets dragged in

The former Prime Minister was not named in all the 28 cases registered in Rawalpindi, pertaining to the May 9 violence earlier. However, the decision to include his name came in light of the statements that were provided by the suspects under investigation. The cases pertaining to the attack on the GHQ and military installations were registered at RA Bazar and New Town police stations.

The complaint filed by the Rawalpindi police in the RA Bazar police station includes Khan, Pakistan’s former law minister Raja Basharat and over 250 unidentified PTI workers. The case was filed on the complaint of Sub Inspector Malik Muhammad Riaz.

Sub Inspector Tariq Javed, too, filed a case at the New Town police station. It was filed against Khan, ex-MPA Raja Rashid Hafiz, Ch Atif Tanveer, Imran Hayat, Rana Saifullah and 42 others. All of the accused were booked for attacking sensitive installations, offices and stone pelting at the building and the arson at the Sixth Road metro station.

Regional Police Officers (RPOs) in Punjab have been instructed by the provincial chief to name PTI chief Imran Khan in all the cases related to the May 9 violence.

Violence erupts across Pakistan after PTI Chief Imran Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust Case, May 9 2023, Image: AP

Khan’s take on the violence

In the past, the former prime minister has openly condemned the May 9 vandalism that erupted following his arrest. However, he called the whole ordeal “one-sided propaganda” and a conspiracy. “An organised propaganda is being carried out — there was an organised conspiracy, which was planned to eliminate the PTI. Because the PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) knows they cannot beat PTI in elections. So a conspiracy and plan were devised to ban the party by blaming the party [for May 9 vandalism],” the PTI chief asserted in one of his addresses to the nation after his release in May.

He stated that the PTI was not given a chance to even explain its stance on the riots. “They caught me, then suspended internet services and controlled the entire media. And soon after, one-sided propaganda of the PTI’s [alleged] atrocities was being played out in the controlled media. They did not give us a chance to present our stance. They put everyone in jail,” he added.

Overall, the police are still investigating the mastermind of the May 9 vandalism. They are also not rejecting the idea that it can be an insider job. Last month, the Director General of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry revealed that the country’s military had dismissed three army officials and a Lieutenant General for their alleged involvement in the May 9 violence. The investigation in this matter becomes significant since in an unprecedented show of vandalism, Pakistan’s military might was threatened to its core.

A scuffle broke out between Khan’s supporters and police outside the court moments after he was arrested, May 9 2023, Image: AP