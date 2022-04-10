Imran Khan Booted Out: Maryam Nawaz Takes Dig, Says 'Pakistan's Darkest Period Has Ended'

After Imran Khan was ousted as Prime Minister of Pakistan on Saturday, the PML(N) vice president and former PM Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz said that the darkest period in the history of Pakistan has come to an end. Imran Khan was ousted on Saturday as PM after losing the no-trust vote by 174 votes in the National Assembly.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam said she was 'grateful that the darkest period in the history of Pakistan has come to an end'. She also took a jibe at ousted Imran Khan and said that she prays for god's guidance as the country embarks on a difficult journey of repairing the damage Imran Khan has caused to Pakistan.

"Alladolillahi Rabb-Al-Aalameen. The darkest period in the history of Pakistan has come to an end. We bow our heads before The Almighty and pray for His guidance & success as we embark on a difficult journey of repairing the damage this man has caused to our homeland," Maryam Nawaz said in her tweet.

The darkest period in the history of Pakistan has come to an end. We bow our heads before The Almighty and pray for His guidance & success as we embark on a difficult journey of repairing the damage this man has caused to our homeland. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 9, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif will be the next Prime Minister: Reports

On Saturday, Pakistan Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif addressed the National Assembly as Imran Khan was ousted as PM after losing the no-trust vote by 174 votes in the National Assembly. The reports suggest the Leader of the Opposition, Shehbaz Sharif, will be the next Prime Minister. In his address to the Assembly after Imran's ouster, Shehbaz Sharif stated that Pakistan will 'see a new morning, a new day' today.

Shehbaz Sharif who is also the current president of PML(N) said, "We cannot thank Allah enough for allowing us to see this new day. Today, Pakistan will see a new morning, a new day. Pakistan's mothers, daughters, and the people's prayers are answered today." Sharif lauded the members of the Opposition for their patience and particularly thanked former president Asif Zardari, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and several other party leaders their support. "Pakistan will be a Constitutional state again."

Imran Khan loses trust vote, booted out as Pakistan PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has lost the trust vote in the National Assembly (NA). The acting speaker said that 174 members recorded their votes and all were in favour of the resolution. The new Leader of the House, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, will be elected on April 11, according to Pakistani media.

Azam Khan, Principal Secretary to Pakistan Prime Minister, has been removed from office. He has been transferred to Establishment Division. Earlier, Imran Khan was seen leaving Prime Minister's House before the no-confidence Motion voting. He has reportedly moved to his Bani Gala residence.

Notably, Imran Khan was elected on August 18, 2018, and his term ended on April 10, 2022. Khan remained in office for 3 years 7 months 23 days. Before Khan, two prime ministers, namely- Benazir Bhutto and Shaukat Aziz, had faced the no-trust motion, however, both of them defeated the move and remained in power, making Imran Khan the first premier to be booted out on the big day when the neighbouring country also marks Constitution Day, i.e. April 10.