Imran Khan Calls For Countrywide Protests In Pakistan, To Lead Rally Himself On April 10

Holding the Pakistan National Assembly to a ransom by preventing voting on the crucial no-confidence motion against his government, Prime Minister Imran Khan has now called for nationwide protests in the country. In a televised address on Friday, Imran Khan urged the citizens of his own country to take to the streets after the Sunday evening prayer and protest 'peacefully'.

In his speech, Imran Khan urged youngsters, who had propelled him to power after his nationwide 2018 rally, to take to the streets. "All of you will have to come out on Sunday after evening prayer to protest, to peacefully protest. I again say that should never indulge in violence. It should be a peaceful protest," said Imran Khan.

He added, "You have to come out to protect your own future. It is you who have to protect your democracy, your sovereignty, and your independence ... this is your duty."

Republic has learned that Imran Khan is expected to lead the rally himself. His party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will hold a protest rally from Zero Point to D-Chowk on Sunday, at 10 PM, which the Premier will lead. The announcement comes even as the national assembly convenes a crucial session on Saturday to vote on the no-trust motion. While the voting is expected to take place at 9.30 PM PKT, sources have claimed that Imran Khan has urged the Speaker to delay the move.

PTI refuses to accept SC verdict, files review petition

Meanwhile, refusing to accept the Supreme Court verdict, PTI on Saturday filed a review petition against the decision, requesting that the top court's impugned order be recalled. Filing the petition under Article 188 of the Constitution, the Imran Khan-led party claimed that the order was passed based on 'errors floating on the surface'.

The decision to file the review petition has been taken after Imran Khan called for an urgent cabinet meeting, in which as per sources, the verdict was discussed elaborately. During his address to the nation on Friday, Imran Khan had said that he was 'upset' over the SC verdict, complaining that the top court did not take the 'threat letter' seriously.

The bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial in its unanimous verdict on Thursday, upheld that the Deputy Speaker’s April 3 ruling was 'unconstitutional' and ordered that the assembly convene a fresh session on April 9 to vote on the motion.