Imran Khan Calls For 'free & Fair Elections', Hours After Shehbaz Sharif Becomes Pak PM

Only hours after Shehbaz Sharif took oath as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan, ousted PM Imran Khan has demanded a ‘fair and free elections' in the country. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan called for an ‘immediate election’ and said that the people should choose their PM. Khan called on the people of Pakistan to show solidarity for him and attend his public meeting in Peshawar on Wednesday.

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Shehbaz Sharif on Monday took oath as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan, bringing an end to political uncertainty in Pakistan since a no-trust motion was introduced against his predecessor Imran Khan. Hours after Sharif’s induction, PTI chief Khan came forward demanding a free election. Taking to Twitter, Khan wrote, “We are calling for immediate elections because the only way forward is for the people to decide through free and fair elections who they want to elect their Prime Minister.”

He further informed that he would be holding a rally in Peshawar on April 13. “On Wednesday I will be holding a Jalsa in Peshawar after Isha – my first Jalsa after being removed through a foreign-instigated regime change. I want all our people to come, as Pakistan was created as an independent, sovereign state, not as a puppet state of foreign powers,” he tweeted.

The Imran Khan-led PTI government was ousted on Sunday night after 174 members recorded their votes in favour of the no-trust motion against the regime. The Pakistan Parliament elected Sharif, who was the only candidate left in the race after PTI leader and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced that his party will boycott the voting and staged a walkout. Sharif secured 174 votes in the Pakistan election.

PM Modi congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming Pak PM

Moments after Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan, PM Narendra Modi congratulated him on Monday. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi highlighted how India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror so that there could be a focus on development challenges, and the well-being and prosperity of the people could be ensured. The tweet of PM Modi is a very big step towards reviving India's relationship with Pakistan at the PM level, which was at a standstill during the regime of Imran Khan.

Image: AP