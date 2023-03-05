Imran Khan Calls On People Of Pakistan To Take To Streets, Says Sharif Destroyed Country

Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan, appeared outside his Zaman Park residence in Lahore and addressed a crowd of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf loyalists. Launching a series of attacks on the ruling Pakistan Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, the 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician said he wanted to thank his supporters who participated in the ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ or the Detention Movement of the government in power. “Only a nation, and not a group” could confront the challenges that are befalling cash-strapped Pakistan, said Khan.

Imran Khan was speaking under the looming threat of arrest. A team of officials from the Islamabad police have been on the lookout for Khan armed with an arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case. The former Prime Minister of Pakistan and the chief of PTI had skipped three consecutive hearings, prompting a sessions court judge to issue a non-bailable arrest warrant for "no-show." Khan justified his absence in the indictment hearings at Islamabad Sessions Court on medical grounds, as he had been recovering the gunshot injury from an assassination attempt in Wazirabad during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's 'Haqiqi Azadi' march.

Pakistan shamed globally, destroyed by Sharif government: Khan

With heavy police presence outside his residence, Khan urged the crowd to fight the "corrupt" ruling government of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif."We have to fight for our rights," Khan said, adding that Pakistan is being shamed globally, including in neighbouring India. Khan held the Shehbaz Sharif government responsible for the record inflation, asserting that the ruling administration has “destroyed” Pakistan while accumulating wealth overseas. “I am aware of all the jail updates like I was informed about the cricket match,” Khan told supporters, adding that he understands the sentiments of the Pakistani public and that he is aware that his life is "under threat."

Arrest warrant against Imran Khan. Credit: Republic World

Khan launched a scathing attack on Pakistan's former president Asif Ali Zardari as he labelled him "a murderer, thief, and corrupt," politician provided security and protection by Pakistan Armed Forces Lieutenant General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Khan had previously accused Zardari of hatching a plan to assassinate him, adding that Zardari had given a contract to a terrorist outfit to kill him. On Sunday, Khan renewed attacks on Zardari, claiming that the latter is sponsored by powerful agencies, who facilitate him and that he and the ruling Sharif government have "plundered and looted Pakistan." Khan declared to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf cadre that he is "not scared of jails," all the while accusing "those in power" of the Wazirabad assassination attempt against him on November 3, 2022. The former Pakistan Prime Minister called on Pakistan's citizens to take to the streets and protest for democracy as they gathered to stop his arrest.