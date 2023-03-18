Imran Khan Calls Sharif Govt Fascist, Imported After 70 Tehreek-e-Insaaf Workers Held

Imran Khan, the former Pakistan prime minister and chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said over 70 members of his party were detained in Islamabad on Friday. This comes in the aftermath of a two-day confrontation between security forces and hundreds of PTI supporters armed with batons, iron rods, and slingshots who surrounded Khan's residence in Lahore in an attempt to prevent his arrest.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) directed the police to temporarily halt their efforts to arrest Imran Khan, which led to a brief pause in the ongoing confrontation. The LHC granted Khan protective bail in nine cases and authorised the police to investigate the First Information Reports (FIRs) filed against him and others in connection with the clashes between PTI workers and police at Zaman Park.

In response to these developments, Imran Khan expressed his views on his official Twitter handle, stating that the current government and their supporters are targeting PTI workers and leadership through fascist means. Imran Khan further said the recent arrest of more than 70 PTI workers in Islamabad is unacceptable and condemnable. He called for their immediate release.

The fascist Imported govt & their handlers continue to target our workers & ldrship. Today they have arbitrarily arrested more than 70 of our workers in Islamabad. This is condemnable & absolutely unacceptable. They must be released immediately. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 17, 2023

According to The Express Tribune, the Rawalpindi police arrested over 50 individuals as part of a crackdown against PTI leaders, workers, and supporters to restore law and order in the area.

Khan wants snap elections

Legal action against Imran Khan commenced after he was removed from office via a parliamentary vote in early 2022. Since then, the 70-year-old politician has been calling for a snap election and staging protests across Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has refused Khan's request for an early election, stating that the election will take place as scheduled later this year. The ongoing political struggle in the country coincides with an economic crisis, with Pakistan waiting for a $1.1 billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The case against Imran Khan, which is currently being heard in the Islamabad High Court, alleges that he sold luxury watches and other items that were gifted to the state during his tenure as prime minister from 2018 to 2022. The Election Commission of Pakistan found him guilty and banned him from holding public office for one parliamentary term. Imran Khan claims that he is avoiding court hearings due to concerns for his safety.