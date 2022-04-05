Imran Khan Chairs PTI Parliamentary Meet; Asserts 'turncoats Will Not Get Ticket'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Board on Tuesday. As per sources, Imran Khan called the meeting to discuss further the strategy of the government which continues to hang on tenterhooks. The possibility of holding fresh general elections within the next three months were also discussed.

Imran Khan has asserted that only members loyal to PTI will be granted tickets for the upcoming elections, sources claimed. "No turncoat will be given a ticket," Khan reportedly said. After today's meeting with PTI members, the Central Parliamentary Board is expected to meet tomorrow again.

EC's decision on fresh elections under scanner

Earlier, Pakistan media had claimed that the EC has expressed its inability to hold general elections within three months due to legal, constitutional, and logistical challenges. A senior official of the Election Commission was quoted as saying that the preparations for the general elections would require 6 months due to the fresh delimitation of constituencies and the challenge of bringing district-and constituency-wise electoral rolls in conformity, Dawn newspaper reported.

However, clearing the air, the Election Commission of Pakistan later clarified that it has not issued any statement regarding the election. "It is necessary to clarify that the Election Commission of Pakistan has not issued any statement regarding the election." said the Spokesperson of the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry told Republic TV that the opposition in Pakistan is delaying elections as Imran Khan is more popular than in 2018. As the Law and I&B Minister in the erstwhile PTI-led government, Chaudhry had invoked Article 5 of the Pakistan Constitution before the no-trust vote after which Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri rejected the motion without voting.

Fawad Chaudhry remarked, "This is not the official position of the Election Commission. Also, you would understand that like India where you have a permanent Election Commission, in Pakistan, we have a permanent Election Commission whose function is only to hold elections. If Election Commission says they are not ready for elections, this amounts to the non-functionality of the Election Commission. This is not possible. No Election Commission in India and Pakistan can take a position that they are not ready to hold an election."