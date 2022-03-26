Imran Khan Claims '3 Rats Coming To Hunt Me'; PTI Seeks PML-Q's Support In Trust Vote

Facing a likely ouster, Pakistan PM Imran Khan hit out at the Opposition on Friday, claiming that the no-confidence motion was to seek (National Reconciliation Ordinance) NRO to hide their crimes. Addressing a massive rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Mansehra, Khan dubbed that 'three rats' were coming to hunt him down. Referring to Shehbaz Sharif (PML-N), Fazl Ur-Rehman (JUI-F), Asif Ali Zardar (PPP), Khan urged Pakistanis to support him in the upcoming vote.

Imran Khan: '3 rats coming to hunt me'

"The three rats who are preying on me will be defeated. They wish that somehow Imran Khan gives them NRO to hide their corruption. The entire no-confidence motion is a battle to save these 3 rats. Like Gen Musharaf had forgiven their crimes, they want me to do," he said.

Targetting Shehbaz Sharif, he added,"I feel pity for these 3 rats. The first rat - Shehbaz Sharif is already dreaming of being Prime Minister. He says Imran Khan should not have disappointed Americans I would have polished any boot. From today, the name of Shahbaz Sharif has been changed to Cherry Blossom. After awhile, the British will ask for loans from Pakistan".

PTI meets PML-Q

Amid political turmoil in Pakistan, a PTI delegation will meet with its ally PML-Q leadership at 2 PM, in a bid to seek their support in the upcoming no-confidence vote. PML- Q, which has 5 MNAs, has the second-largest PTI ally after MQM-P which has seven members in the National Assembly. The vote of no-confidence has been scheduled on Monday - March 28.

Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has struck a deal with PTI ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to vote in favour of ousting Khan, as per Pakistani media reports. As per reports, MQM has demanded "share in jobs" as well as the opening of their party offices in Karachi and Hyderabad and changes to the Sindh local government law. MQM has proposed that Fazl-ur-Rehman be made President of Pakistan and Shehbaz Sharif be made Prime Minister, while MQM be given Port and Shipping Ministry, Governorship of Sindh.

Imran Khan faces no-confidence motion

Over 100 lawmakers from the Pakistan Opposition submitted a no-trust motion against Imran Khan with the country's National Assembly secretariat. As per the rules of procedure, an emergency Assembly session will have to be convened by March 22 and the vote will have to be held between March 26-30. In a last-ditch attempt, the PM met Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday seeking help, but the Army has refused to interfere and rally support for Imran Khan.

As Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has only 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly, the government's survival depends on the support of allies such as MQM-P (7 seats), BAP (5 seats), PML(Q) (5 seats), GDA (3 seats), AML (1 seat), JWP (1 seat) and 2 Independents. On the other hand, the opposition has a total of 162 seats - 10 short of 172 required to topple Imran Khan's government. PML(Q), as well as MQM-P, are being wooed by both sides.