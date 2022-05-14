Imran Khan Claims Govt Full Of Thieves; 'Nuking Pakistan Better Than Giving Them Power'

'Nuking Pakistan better than giving powers to thieves,' former Prime Minister of the country, Imran Khan said on Saturday. Speaking to the media at his Banigala residence, the Pakistan-Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) supremo referred to the incumbent government under Shehbaz Sharif and said that he was shocked to see the thieves being foisted on the country.

The cricketer-turned-politician having said that, added that he was in a state of shock to see how they were the same people who would advise him on running the government, who would tell him the tales of corruption of the previous government instead of framing charges against them. Claiming that they have destroyed every institution and the judicial system, he said, "which government official would probe the cases of these criminals?"

'Fascist, imported government'

Earlier in the day, Khan accused the Shehbaz Sharif government, saying whenever they come to power they pose a threat to the Supreme Court by bribing the judges, and declare themselves the 'Amir-ul-Momineen'. In the tweet that was uploaded in the aftermath of authorities using tear gas and baton-charging PTI workers preparing for a party rally in Sialkot, the party supremo said, "What the imported government has done in Sialkot against our workers is provocative but not unexpected. This gang of bailed out criminals, with their court-convicted chief based in London, has always used fascist tactics against their opponents."

کوئی شک میں نہ رہے،میں آج سیالکوٹ جاؤں گا۔امپورٹڈ حکومت نےہماری قیادت+کارکنان کیخلاف سیالکوٹ میں جو کچھ کیاوہ اشتعال انگیزضرورہےمگرغیرمتوقع ہرگزنہیں۔ ضمانت پررہامجرموں کےاس ٹولے+لندن میں مقیم ان کےعدالت سےسزا یافتہ قائدنےہمیشہ اپنےمخالفین کیخلاف فسطائی حربےاستعمال کئےہیں۔ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 14, 2022

'Khan diving the nation,' says Sharif

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Imran Khan is "poisoning" the minds of the people of Pakistan with his speeches targeting state institutions. "The nation has been divided as Khan repeatedly called (the then-Opposition and now government) thieves and dacoits," Sharif had said during the first regular session of the National Assembly since the new government's formation.

Sharif replaced Khan as the Prime Minister after a no-confidence motion was passed against him with the consent of 174 out of 342 members in the country's national assembly on April 10.