Its been a few weeks since Imran Khan was booted out from the Pakistan Prime Minister's office, and it seems like he has become a subject of mockery for the whole of the South Asian countries. A local journalist shared a video of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PIT) supremo and captioned it 'Gadha, gadha hi rehta hai (A donkey always remains a donkey)'.

In the video shared of a podcast interview, the cricketer-turned-politician describing his life in the United Kingdom can be heard saying, ”I was part of the British society and was also welcomed there. However, I never thought it to be my home because I was a Pakistani first. I could not become an English man. If you put lines on a donkey, it cannot become a Zebra. A donkey always remains a donkey."

Gadha gadha he rehta hai. pic.twitter.com/UguqVBr5h2 — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) May 6, 2022

Imran Khan's assets to be scrutinised

The video of Imran Khan is doing the rounds on the day the Shehbaz Sharif government decided to scrutinise the legality and value of the former premier's assets and income. As per sources, the federal government besides Imran Khan will also be inquiring into the details of at least four of his employees, who are under the payroll of PTI- Tahir Iqbal, Muhammad Noman Afzal, Muhammad Arshad, and Mohammad Rafique.

The records of huge sums of money coming into the private accounts of four employees of PTI led by Khan are being sought from the central bank of Pakistan, according to sources, and arrests will also be made in light of the evidence. This may be used to book the ousted leader on assets beyond means, undeclared income and illegal inflow of huge sums of funds from unknown sources and accounts. The ousted party and the former prime minister are currently under scrutiny on the charges of foreign funding from countries.

Sharif replaced Khan as the Prime Minister after a no-confidence motion was passed against him with the consent of 174 out of 342 members on April 10.