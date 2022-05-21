In the latest development, anti-corruption Punjab and Islamabad police in a joint action arrested former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari from outside her house, Pakistan-based ARY News reported. Reacting to the arrest, ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan slammed the current Shehbaz Sharif-led government for 'violently abducting' Mazari from outside her residence.

The Islamabad police, in a statement, said that Mazari was booked in a property case registered in Dera Ghazi Khan. She had been shifted to DG Khan from Islamabad's Kohsar police station. According to ARY News, a case was registered against Mazari in DG Khan over a 129-acre land dispute. Despite repeated requests, the PTI leader did not appear.

شیریں مزاری کی گرفتاری کی ویڈیو سامنے آ گئی۔ مرد پولیس اہلکاروں کی جانب سے سابق وفاقی وزیر کی گرفتاری کا دعوی جھوٹا نکلا فوٹیج میں دیکھا جا سکتا ہے کہ خاتون پولیس اہلکار انہیں گرفتار کر رہی ہیں۔ @ICT_Police pic.twitter.com/PgoMrh3rn5 — Sheraz Gardazi (@SheerazShah3) May 21, 2022

Imran Khan, taking to Twitter, reacted to the arrest by saying, "Our senior party leader Shireen Mazari has reportedly been violently abducted from outside her house by this fascist regime. Shireen is strong and fearless, if the imported govt thinks it can coerce her by this fascism, they have miscalculated! 1/2 #ReleaseDrMazari."

"Our movement is completely peaceful but this fascist imported govt wants to push the country towards chaos. As if sending the economy into tailspin wasn't enough, they now want anarchy to avoid elections. Today we will protest and tmrw after CC meeting I’ll announce our Long March," he added.

Our senior party leader Shireen Mazari has reportedly been violently abducted from outside her house by this fascist regime.



Shireen is strong and fearless, if the imported govt thinks it can coerce her by this fascism, they have miscalculated! 1/2#ReleaseDrMazari — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 21, 2022

On the other hand, Imaan Zainab Mazari, daughter of Shireen Mazari has claimed that male police officers beat her mother and took her away. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Imaan Mazari said that her mother was only told by the police that Anti-Corruption Wing Lahore has taken the action.

Male police officers have beaten and taken my mother away. All I have been told is that Anti Corruption Wing Lahore has taken her. — Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir (@ImaanZHazir) May 21, 2022

PTI admits not disclosing all bank accounts with Pakistan Election Body

Meanwhile, PTI has finally accepted that it did not share all bank accounts with Pakistan's election body. It was announced that the financial expert of PTI admitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that the party only disclosed the bank branches where its accounts were operated and did not provide information of the total number of accounts in their annual reports. According to The News International, the PTI continued its final technical arguments before a three-member ECP bench led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The PTI financial expert pointed out that 11 bank accounts had been disowned by the party on March 15, this year, which the party had owned for the entire four years. The accounts were actually provincial accounts where money from the central accounts was transferred to run the party's affairs in the respective provinces. The expert further said that all cash received from abroad was placed in the declared accounts because all the data are recorded in the central finance section.

Image: PTI, Twitter/@SheerazShah3