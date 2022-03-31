Last Updated:

Imran Khan Confirms No-confidence Vote In Pakistan's National Assembly On April 3

Pakistan PM Imran Khan confirmed that the no-confidence motion trailed against him by the Opposition will be put to vote on  April 3, Sunday.

Sudeshna Singh
Imran Khan

Addressing Pakistan on Thursday, March 31, Prime Minister Imran Khan confirmed that the no-confidence motion trailed against him by the Opposition will be put to vote on  April 3, Sunday. The voting that will take place in the National Assembly of Pakistan, was earlier scheduled for April 4 and has reportedly been preponed amid repetitive demands from the joint opposition. 

Dissatisfied with April 3 as the set date, the Opposition demanded further preponement in the Assembly on Thursday, after which Deputy Speaker Qasim Suria adjourned the House, till the day of the voting, evoking vociferous protests by the joint opposition lawmakers. The Opposition began its sit-in protest against the decision by sloganeering against the Pakistan Prime Minister. Slogans of 'Go Imran Go', were heard from the floor.

'Will fight till the last ball' 

Underlining that he is ready for the trust vote on April 3, Imran Khan said, "On Sunday, there will be a vote, and the future of Pakistan will be decided on the basis of that vote. I was asked to resign, but I will fight till the last ball. I never accept defeat." The Pakistan Prime Minister further added," I want to tell rebel Members of National Assembly (MNA)s that people won't forgive and forget your act. People will remember that you sold your country to a foreign conspiracy, that tried to topple a country with independent foreign policy." 

Notably, the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has lost the majority in the 342-member House after ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) struck a deal with the Opposition on Wednesday, March 30. As per the latest change in the dynamics, PTI has 166 members (155 PTI MNAs and 11 allies) in the National Assembly, while the united opposition has 175 members. The majority mark is 172.

