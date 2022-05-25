Imran Khan Cries Foul On Yasin Malik's Conviction, Calls It 'illegal Imprisonment'

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday openly supported terrorist Yasin Malik ahead of the latter's sentencing by the Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court later today. Taking it to Twitter, Khan criticised the Indian government over what, according to him was its fascist tactics against Yasmin Malik.

Imran Khan backs Yasin Malik

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan claimed that Yasin Malik was being illegally convicted on fake terror charges. He asserted that the international community must take note and act against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindutva fascist regime's terrorism in IIOJK. Notably, incumbent Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif also shared a similar opinion regarding Yasin Malik and slammed the Indian government over the separatist leader's conviction.

Strongly condemn the continuing fascist tactics of Modi govt against Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik from his illegal imprisonment to his conviction on fake charges. International community must act against the Hindutva fascist Modi regime's state terrorism in IIOJK. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 24, 2022

Another Pakistani Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has put Yasin Malik's picture on his official Twitter profile and condemned the sentencing of the Kashmiri leader. He tweeted, "Indian judiciary is going to punish Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik by upholding all the principles of justice, which has exposed the face of the Indian fascist government and justice system. The United Nations has declared in its charter that the struggle for legitimate freedom is the right of every human being. We stand with Yasin Malik".

NIA court to deliver sentence to Yasin Malik on May 25

A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Wednesday is likely to pronounce the quantum of punishment to terrorist and Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who was convicted in a terror funding case a few days ago.

On May 19, a Special NIA Court in Delhi convicted terrorist Yasin Malik after he pleaded guilty in the terror funding case. The court also sought an affidavit from the J&K separatist leader regarding his financial assessment and asked NIA to submit a report on the same. The argument on his sentence will take place on the next date of hearing, on May 25.

Mohammad Yasin Malik pleaded guilty to all the charges in a case related to alleged terrorism and secessionist activities that disturbed the Kashmir Valley in 2017. He had reportedly pleaded guilty to charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). He is expected to get life imprisonment. The court will hear the arguments regarding the quantum of sentence for the offences levelled against Malik.

Several others such as Geelani's son-in-law Altaf Ahmed Shah, his close aide Ayaz Akbar, businessman Zahoor Ahmed Watali; Peer Saifullah, Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Nayeem Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar. They have all been charged under Sections 120B, 121 and 121A of the IPC and Sections of the UAPA.

