Imran Khan Criticises Shebaz Sharif's Govt, Says India And Bangladesh Ahead Of Us

Amid the ongoing turmoil in Pakistan, the country's ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday addressed his supporters and alleged that Shehbaz Sharif's government wanted to "torture and kill him in police custody, and he was treated like a terrorist."

Highlighting the shortcomings of his country, the former Pakistani PM said, "In my 26 years of political life, I have seen India has moved forward and we have remained backward." He went on to say, "I have seen India moved forward and become a rich country from the 90s onwards." "Even Bangladesh has moved ahead," he added.

This development comes a day after Punjab police failed to arrest him in a corruption case. During his address, Khan said, "We had reports that they (a reference to the PML-N-led government and the military establishment) wanted to arrest me so that they would torture me first and then kill me."

It is to be mentioned that Khan’s residence remained a battlefield between his party workers, police, and Rangers for the last two days over his ‘arrest operation’ in the Toshakhana case. His party workers, however, succeeded in foiling his arrest attempt, and the operation has been halted till Friday on the Lahore High Court’s order.

During his address, Khan also spoke on how close some Rangers and police personnel were to arresting him. "During the police operation, some Rangers and police personnel managed to enter my house and (were) close to arrest me but God invoked a soft corner in them for me and they left without arresting me," Khan claimed.

Khan accused the current regime saying they do not want elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) provinces in 90 days and if this does not happen he will launch a struggle for the restoration of the Constitution in the country, per PTI inputs.

Image: PTI