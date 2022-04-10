Imran Khan Declassifies 'secret Letter' To Pak President, Chief Justice After Cabinet Call

In a key development after Imran Khan's ouster as Prime Minister of Pakistan, the "secret letter" that the ex-PM alleged was sent to Pakistan President Arif Alvi and Chief Justice of the Pakistan Supreme Court, Umar Ata Bandial. The letter was received by the President's House and the Chief Justice's residence early on Sunday morning.

It was decided in Saturday's cabinet meeting that Imran Khan should declassify the "secret letter" for selected people, including the President of Pakistan, the Chief Justice of Pakistan, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.

The declassification of the "secret letter" by Imran Khan is to to make sure that the next government doesn’t hush up the matter by saying that there is nothing in the letter. Imran Khan will likely cash in on the "secret letter" during elections in the future, to set his narrative against the Opposition.

Imran Khan alleges 'threat letter'

Brandishing a 'secret letter' sent by former Pakistan ambassador to the US, Asad Majeed, Imran Khan has claimed that a foreign country was 'unhappy' with Pakistan's policies and his trip to Russia at the onset of the Ukraine war. A possible regime change and a no-trust motion that Imran Khan faced were also mentioned in the alleged letter, sources revealed.

In his live address to the nation, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also named the United States as the country in question over a 'threat letter'. However, he soon backtracked and mentioned the sender as 'a foreign nation' which was against Pakistan.

"On March 8 we received a message from America... I mean a foreign country... That message is against our country. They knew beforehand there was a no-confidence motion coming," Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistan Army has already denied allegations regarding the secret threat letter and said that there was no evidence of Imran Khan's claim. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has also termed Khan's letter as a 'drama'. She said, "The letter was a drama."

Nawaz's comments ensue PM Khan's claim of allegedly receiving a "threat letter" from a US diplomat on March 31. He claimed that the message came from US Assistant Secretary of State for the South, Donald Lu. Notably, Lu was on a trip to India when Khan made such allegations.

Imran Khan loses no-trust vote

The Pakistan National Assembly passed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan in the wee hours of Sunday. The session conducted by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, after former Speaker Asad Qaiser's resignation, urged those in favour of the motion to move to the lobby on the left side to cast their vote.

As per the speaker, 174 MNAs recorded their vote in favour of the motion and against Imran Khan in the Assembly. The majority mark required in the 342-member assembly was 172. With this, the motion was passed. The Pakistan Parliament will elect its new leader on April 11.