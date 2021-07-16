Imran Khan Disappointed Over Ghani's Remarks; Says 'last Thing Pak Wants Is More Conflict'

Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan on Friday, July 16, said that he was disappointed over Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani's remarks on Pakistan’s "negative role" in the Afghan peace process. The Pakistan PM went on to say that it was "unfair" from his counterpart’s side to blame Islamabad for the situation in Afghanistan. Imran Khan made the comments at the International Conference on South Asia-Central Asia Regional Connectivity-Challenges and Opportunities in Tashkent.

Speaking at the Conference, Imran Khan said, "To blame Pakistan for what is going on in Afghanistan and Taliban is not fair." The Pak PM went on to say that his country was a partner in peace. He pointed out that regional stability was of utmost importance for enhanced trade and economic cooperation.

"Afghanistan is a natural land bridge between Central Asia and South Asia, and peace in Afghanistan is the most critical factor for regional connectivity. Pakistan will continue to support all initiatives for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan," Imran Khan said. "President Ghani, let me just say that the country that will be most affected by turmoil in Afghanistan is Pakistan. Pakistan suffered 70,000 casualties in the last 15 years. The last thing Pakistan wants is more conflict," he added.

Imran Khan says Pakistan advocates peace

The Pakistan Prime Minister during his speech also talked about the economic loss Pakistan faced due to the unrest in Afghanistan. He pointed out that his country’s economy was finally recovering after a tough phase. He then went on to claim, that Pakistan has tried harder than any other country to bring Taliban to the table for dialogue.

"I repeat, the last thing we want is turbulence in Afghanistan. We have made every effort, short of taking military action against the Taliban in Pakistan, to get them on the dialogue table and to have a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan. Explaining that he would not have visited Kabul last year if Pakistan was not interested in peace, PM Khan said, "The whole idea was to look upon Pakistan as a partner in peace. I feel disappointed that we have been blamed for what is going on in Afghanistan".

Referring to the unresolved disputes in the region, PM Imran Khan termed Kashmir as the ‘core issue’ of conflict between Pakistan and India. He said that a huge potential of cooperation remains untapped because of the unresolved disputes in the region. He further advocated the need of resolving such differences in the region to bring peace.

Ashraf Ghani criticise Pakistan for supporting Taliban

Earlier, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the conference said that Pakistan is supporting the Taliban. Ghani claimed that despite repeated assurances by the Prime Minister Khan and his generals, networks and organizations in favour of the country are openly supporting the Taliban. Ghani claimed that the intelligence estimates indicated an influx of over 10,000 Jihadi fighters from Pakistan and other places had joined in support of the transnational terrorist organizations in the past month. Ghani’s critical remarks came following an increased movement of Taliban in Afghan regions.

IMAGE: AP