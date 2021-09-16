Imran Khan Doesn't Want Pressure On Taliban; Drops Shockers On Women's Rights & Biden

Breaking his silence on the Afghanistan crisis, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that there is a need to "incentivize" the Taliban's new government in order to bring the ongoing crisis to an end, instead of trying to 'control the country from the outside'.

In an exclusive interview on CNN program 'Connect the World' hosted by Becky Anderson, Pak PM Imran, whose country has been paramount in the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan, said it was a "fallacy" that Afghanistan could be controlled from outside, as history has shown that "no puppet government in Afghanistan is supported by the people."

"So rather than sitting here and thinking how we can control them, we should incentivize them because this current government clearly feels that without international aid, they will not be able to stop this crisis. We should push them in the right direction," said the head of state who had in his first reaction to the Taliban taking Kabul by force equated the series of events with 'the end of slavery'.

Stating that Afghanistan is currently at a historic crossroads, Imran Khan asserted that the country could see peace after four decades if the Taliban worked towards an inclusive government, but alarmingly claimed that this would only happen spontaneously, and not if other countries attempt to pressurise the terrorist dispensation. Failing this, Imran Khan put forth that terrorism was inevitable.

"But if it goes wrong, and which is what we are really worried about, it could leader to chaos, biggest humanitarian crisis, a huge refugee problem, unstable Afghanistan, and the possibility of terrorism from Afghanistan's soil," he added.

When asked about apprehensions that the Taliban will not protect human rights, especially those of women and children, the Pakistan PM said it is a "mistake" to think that someone from outside would give Afghan women their rights, and effectively asked for the status quo to remain in place.

"Afghan women are strong. Give them time, they will get their rights," he said. "You cannot impose women's rights from abroad."

'Biden is a busy man'

When questioned why US President Joe Biden hadn't called him since the collapse of the Afghan government, Prime Minister Imran replied: "He is a busy man."

US to ‘review Pakistan's role of past 20 Years’

In a setback to Pakistan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that the Joe Biden administration will 'reassess' its relationship with Pakistan in the coming weeks to formulate what role it would play in the future of Afghanistan. Testifying before the House’s Foreign Affairs Committee, the American lawmaker said that Islamabad always had 'multiple interests' in American conflicts and that it has an active role in 'counter-terrorism negotiations'. As the Taliban administration nears its one-month anniversary, Blinken said that his country will continue to monitor Pakistan's role in "coming years."