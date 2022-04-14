Addressing his first public rally after his ouster as the Pakistan PM in Peshawar on Wednesday night, Imran Khan doubled down on his anti-US rhetoric. In a reference to the diplomatic cable sent on March 7 which warned of severe consequences if the no-confidence motion against him fails, Khan reiterated the charge that the Shehbaz Sharif-led government had been installed by the US. Announcing that he will visit every city in Pakistan to galvanise the momentum against this "imported" government, the PTI chairman alleged that "robbers" had been given charge of his nation.

Imran Khan opined, "We have to make a decision today- Do we want slavery or freedom? Have we come to be slaves of America's slaves or come for real independence? We don't accept any shameless government. The government which has been installed here from outside- all these people are out on bail. Nawaz Sharif is an accused. His son and son-in-law are fugitives. Nawaz Sharif's daughter is out on bail. The Americans have insulted this country so much that they have installed the biggest robbers to rule our country. The people will never accept these robbers."

Reiterating his demand for early elections, he also accused the US of toppling PPP founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's government in the 1970s. Training his guns at the Supreme Court for overturning the Deputy Speaker's decision to reject the no-confidence motion without voting, Khan said, "Have I ever broken the law? When I played cricket, did anyone say that Imran Khan indulges in match-fixing? In my 25-year stint in politics, I never instigated my people against institutions such as the judiciary because I have to live and die in Pakistan. What crime had I committed that you opened the courts at 12 o'clock at night"?

Taking a dig at the Pakistan Army for its neutral stance during the political crisis precipitated by him, the former Pakistan PM contended, "When 400 drone attacks happened during their tenure from 2008 to 2018, neither Zardari nor Nawaz Sharif uttered a word. Because they are your (US') slaves. They are slaves of money, their wealth is stashed abroad. In the wake of the conspiracy due to which they got this government- I want to ask all my institutions- can they safeguard your nuclear programme"? He also expressed "pride" that India and Israel purportedly celebrated the most on his removal.

“Today our national security is in the hands of those who have their money abroad, those who stayed silent when drone attacks were being carried out!”-@ImranKhanPTI #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/CduTWKWTgM — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 13, 2022

Imran Khan loses no-confidence motion

Pakistan plunged into a constitutional crisis on April 3 as National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan without voting. The PTI-led government was facing an imminent defeat with the opposition garnering the support of more than 172 Members of the National Assembly even without taking into consideration the rebel PTI parliamentarians. In his detailed ruling, Suri claimed that the no-confidence motion is linked to the efforts of a foreign country to bring about a change of government in Pakistan.

In a televised address immediately after the rejection of the no-trust motion, the Pakistan PM revealed that he had advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly to pave way for fresh elections. Subsequently, Alvi accepted this recommendation and asked Imran Khan to continue in office until a caretaker PM is appointed. However, the Pakistan Supreme Court unanimously held on April 7 that Suri's decision to disallow the no-trust motion was unconstitutional and restored the National Assembly.

While the National Assembly session was convened at 11 am on April 9 as per the SC's directive, Speaker Asad Qaiser delayed the voting on the no-confidence motion much to the annoyance of the opposition. Finally, Qaiser resigned from his post and handed over the baton to his predecessor Ayaz Sadiq who successfully conducted the voting process. Ultimately, Imran Khan was ousted as the PM after 174 Members of the National Assembly recorded their vote in favour of the no-trust motion.