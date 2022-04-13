Imran Khan Endorses No-confidence Motion Against PTI's Own 'Prime Minister' In PoK

In a curious turn of events, Imran Khan has endorsed the no-confidence motion against the head of government in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir who belongs to PTI. On Tuesday, 25 members of the PoK Assembly submitted a resolution to the secretariat in Muzaffarabad for a vote of no-confidence against Abdul Qayyum Niazi, the so-called 'Prime Minister' of the illegally occupied territory. They reportedly complained that Niazi had not implemented the party's manifesto, resorted to bad governance and encouraged nepotism.

While speculation was rife that these MPAs had taken this step in cahoots with PML(N) and PPP, provincial Minister Khawaja Farooq Ahmed clarified that the resolution had the approval of PTI. At present, the Imran Khan-led party has 32 members in the 53-member House. Niazi will be ousted from his post if at least 27 members vote in favour of the no-confidence motion. Khan himself lost the no-trust motion in the National Assembly on April 10 and was replaced by Shehbaz Sharif.

No-confidence motion in Punjab & KP

Earlier, the opposition triggered a change of guard in the Punjab province by filing a no-confidence motion against Usman Buzdar on March 28. A first-time MPA, Usman Buzdar was a surprise pick for the CM's post in August 2018 after PTI formed the government in Punjab with the help of PML(Q) and Independents. Even though Imran Khan described him as 'Wasim Akram plus' and consistently backed him, complaints against his style of functioning have grown manifold over the last few years. In a bid to solicit the support of PML(Q), PTI asked Buzdar to resign and named PML(Q) leader Pervaiz Elahi as his replacement.

While the no-trust motion was rendered redundant, Elahi faces a tough challenge in Leader of Opposition Hamza Shehbaz for the CM's post. While the election was scheduled for April 3, it got adjourned till April 16 in the wake of PTI falling short of numbers. In a big blow for Imran Khan, the rebel PTI group of MPAs led by Jahangir Khan Tareen and Aleem Khan have decided to back Shehbaz's candidature. In protest against the delay in conducting the CM's election, Shehbaz was "elected" as the Chief Minister with 199 votes in a symbolic session held at a private hotel in Lahore on April 6.