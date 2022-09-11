Imran Khan Escapes Plane Crash; Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing After Mid-air Tech Glitch

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan escaped a plane crash as the aircraft made an emergency landing on Saturday. According to Pakistani media, the aircraft suffered technical glitch mid-air, resulting in the pilots opting for an emergency landing before the leader's much-awaited political rally in several places of the country.

Though local media reports state the incident occurred mid-air when he was on his way to Gujranwala by a special plane to address a rally, a senior PTI leader refuted the claims. As per Daily Pakistan, the pilot of the plane contacted the Air Traffic Controler (ATC) and managed to land the plane safely. Subsequently, Khan headed for his scheduled rally by the road.

On the other hand, PTI leader Azhar Mashwani took to the microblogging site and refuted the claims reported by several local media houses. According to Azhar, the aircraft of the PTI chief was forced to return to the national capital, Islamabad due to bad weather. "Chairman Imran Khan's plane was brought back to Islamabad shortly after takeoff due to bad weather conditions. Reports of any technical fault in the aircraft are incorrect - @umer_sultan. Chairman left by road to Gujranula," read the translated tweet of Mashwani.

Khan, later, addressed the scheduled rally in Gujranwala

It is worth mentioning Khan has been addressing several political rallies ever since he was ousted from the Parliament in April this year. Recently, he has given a call to the workers and people to come out in different places of the country in order to show solidarity with him. Later during the rally, Khan addressed the establishment and warned that it will be held responsible if the country and economy were to "plummet any further" under the incumbent government. "I want to ask the establishment ... the way this government is taking this country and economy down ... I know that you call yourself neutral but this nation will hold you responsible for the way the country is going down. They will hold you responsible because you could have prevented the country from getting mired in this swamp but you did not do anything," he said.

Image: AP