Imran Khan Evaded Arrest By Jumping Walls, Running To Neighbour's Home: Pak Minister

Former Pakistan Premier Imran Khan's way to avert his arrest involved climbing walls and running to neighbours, according to Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. Sunaullah has claimed that Khan jumped the walls of his residence and ran to his neighbour's home in order to avoid arrest by Islamabad Police.

"Yesterday, the team that went to arrest Khan faced a lot of drama. There are rumours that he [Khan] jumped into his neighbours' house [to hide]. After a while, he surfaced from somewhere and delivered a huge speech," Sunaullah said at a press conference, according to The News International.

The Interior Minister made the remarks after police reached Khan's residence in Lahore to arrest him on Sunday. However, the police officers headed back after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief told them that he "wasn't home." Court orders show that a team of the Islamabad Police team, led by a superintendent of police, arrived at Khan's Zaman Park home but were unable to apprehend him.

Sanaullah calls Khan a 'shameless person'

Sanaullah criticized Khan's alleged excuse and said, "The police went there to inform him about the court's orders. But he is a shameless person." Furthermore, the minister accused the former PM of abusing his authority in relation to the Toshakhana gifts. "If the court acquits Imran Khan, we will accept it," Sanaullah said, emphasizing that Khan must appear in court.

This comes after Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal isuued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran Khan on February 28 after the erstwhile premier failed to appear multiple times before the court over the Toshakhana case. Moreover, an Islamabad court denied Khan's plea that demanded his arrest warrant to be suspended.