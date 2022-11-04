Imran Khan Explains How He Knew It All In Sensational First Speech Post Assassination Bid

A day after escaping death, Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his first address from hospital after suffering bullet injuries, claimed that there was a plan to assassinate him and he had an idea about it earlier.

"I knew that there was a plan to kill me somewhere between Wazirabad and Gujrat," Khan said in his address from Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.

Further explaining how he knew the assassination plot Khan explained, "They had decided earlier to get me killed. Four people in a closed room decided to get me killed, and I went on TV and said this to the people. I made a video, named those four people, and kept it, saying that if something happens to me, the video would be released. I did that because if I had died, the country would know who killed me. Now let me tell you how I get to know all of this, how do I get the information. I know people from various fields, and I know people in the agencies."

"They (Shehbaz Sharif's government) have ruined this country in the last six months. People come and tell me on their own about their conspiracies against me. And what was the conspiracy? These people decided that first to prove that I insulted the religion and released a few tapes to create a narrative. I already knew who were those people. In today's generation, it is so easy to get to know everything, as it is the digital world. Then they decided to get me killed in Wazirabad, with an excuse that I insulted the religion, that was the plan, and I kept the plan in front of the public, knowing that it has happened exactly as per the script," the former Pakistan PM added.

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan

Imran Khan is in stable condition after being shot and wounded during a protest march. On Thursday, November 3, a firing took place near a container of PTI Imran Khan, leaving 14 people, including the ex-PM himself injured, and one dead.

Khan suffered a bullet injury in the right leg when a gun-wielding man fired a volley of bullets at him and others mounting on a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area of Punjab province, where he was leading a protest march against the government. The main suspect was arrested immediately. He was shifted by road to his own-built Shaukat Khanum medical facility in Lahore where an operation was performed and was stable after it.

Hours after Khan was shot, senior PTI leaders said in a video that the former Pakistan Prime Minister believes that the attack on him in which bullets were fired was carried out at the behest of three people including his successor Shehbaz Sharif, the country’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal Naseer, who is ISI Director General.