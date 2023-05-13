Imran Khan Explains Objective Behind Launching Al-Qadir University & Making Wife A Trustee

Imran Khan, the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and a former Prime Minister, is facing charges of corruption involving a property tycoon worth billions of rupees. Having returned to his Zaman Park residence in Lahore late Friday night after a dramatic time at the Islamabad High Court, the former premier took to social media to address the public on various issues surrounding him while putting a spotlight on the recent Al-Qadir Trust graft case Khan seems to be at the epicentre of.

The PTI chief was arrested on May 9 from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case while seeking bail in multiple cases ranging from terrorism to money laundering. Following Khan's arrest, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah held a press conference and alleged that the PTI chief was arrested for embezzling PKR 60 billion in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

Imran Khan shares views on Al-Qadir Trust case

“The decision to set up the university was made in November and on May 15, 2019, I did its groundbreaking as the prime minister," said Khan. Explaining the objective behind launching the university, he said, “When I became the prime minister, I decided to promote Seeratun Nabi as our morality had hit the pit and looters and grabbers were ruling."

“My objective behind launching the Al Qadir University was to give rise to a new leadership in this country that follows Seeratun Nabi. And to teach Sufism, spirituality and technology," he added.

Speaking about the UK's National Crime Agency involvement in the case, Khan said, “The (UK’s) National Crime Agency’s case surfaces — was taken up in the cabinet in December … At the time, …the funds for the university had been allocated."

“The case surfaces seven months after that."

“And even that case is quite simple — we were given the choice that $170 million is coming to Pakistan, which is linked to a deal between Malik Riaz and the NCA, but it is confidential," he added.

"We were told if we accept that it is confidential, the funds can come to Pakistan. If not, we have to file a case there (UK). We were also told that we have wasted $100m on foreign litigation and if we file a case, it will take years to conclude.So we decided that whether $170m comes to the Supreme Court or the government, it will come to Pakistan. They have made a corruption case against me over this."

Why did Imran make wife Bushra Bibi a trustee of Al Qadir university?

“My wife’s name is also among the trustees (of the university)," admitted Khan while talking about . “There is so much propaganda today. I have never seen such controlled television. They receive order from namaloom afraad," he stated.

“They should explain who a trustee is. Trustees don’t receive any salary. A trustee is a person who wants to do welfare work. I made Bushra begum a trustee because she has a thorough knowledge of Seeratun Nabi.”

What is the Al-Qadir Trust Case?

The Al-Qadir Trust case is an ongoing corruption investigation involving Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and other PTI leaders.

The case centers around a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon that reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

The charges allege that Khan and other accused adjusted PKR 50 billion, sent by Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) to the Pakistani government as part of the agreement with the property tycoon, and received undue benefits in the form of over 458 kanals of land at Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, to establish Al Qadir University.

During the PTI government, the UK's National Crime Agency seized assets worth 190 million pounds from the property tycoon, and the settlement with the Pakistani property tycoon was termed "a civil matter, and does not represent a finding of guilt".

However, then Prime Minister Khan approved the settlement with the UK crime agency from his cabinet on December 3, 2019, without disclosing the details of the confidential agreement.

Later, Al-Qadir Trust was established in Islamabad, and PTI leaders Zulfi Bukhari, Babar Awan, Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, and her close friend Farah Khan were appointed as members of the trust.

According to NAB officials, Khan and his wife obtained land worth billions of rupees from the property tycoon in return for striking a deal to give legal cover to the property tycoon's black money received from the UK crime agency.

The inquiry against Imran, Bushra Bibi, Barrister Shahzad Akbar, and a real estate tycoon was converted into an investigation following the emergence of irrefutable evidence in the case.