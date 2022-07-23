Imran Khan Faces Fresh Setback As Pakistan PM's Son Hamza Shehbaz Retains Punjab CM Post

In another setback for Imran Khan, Hamza Shehbaz retained his position as the Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab province despite winning fewer votes than the PTI-led coalition. While Pervaiz Elahi- the joint candidate of PTI and PML(Q) received the support of 186 members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs), Shehbaz bagged only 179 votes. However, the scenario changed dramatically after Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari rejected the votes cast by 10 PML(Q) MPAs thereby giving Shehbaz a slender majority of three votes.

While the PML(Q) Parliamentary Party leader Sajid Ahmed Khan directed all 10 MPAs to vote for Elahi, Mazari cited a letter sent by PML(Q) president Shujaat Hussain who asked the members to back Shehbaz. The Deputy Speaker justified his decision by citing an order passed by Pakistan's Supreme Court in May which ruled that the votes of lawmakers who go against the party line won't be counted. While Hamza Shehbaz is the son of Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Pervaiz Elahi is a PML(Q) leader who is currently the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly.

Political crisis in Punjab

The opposition triggered a change of guard in Punjab by filing a no-confidence motion against Usman Buzdar on March 28. A first-time MPA, Buzdar was a surprise pick for the CM's post in August 2018 after PTI formed the government in Punjab with the help of PML(Q) and Independents. Even though Imran Khan described him as 'Wasim Akram plus' and consistently backed him, complaints against his style of functioning have grown manifold over the last few years. In a bid to solicit the support of PML(Q), PTI asked Buzdar to resign and named Pervaiz Elahi as his replacement.

While Hamza Shehbaz was elected as the Punjab CM on April 16 after winning 197 votes in the 371-member House - 11 more than the majority mark, this included 25 votes cast by rebel PTI MPAs who were subsequently disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). On June 30, the Lahore High Court ruled a recount of the votes cast in the CM election after excluding these 25 votes. While the HC directed that a fresh election for the CM's post be held on July 1, the SC postponed it to July 22 citing that the bypoll to 20 vacant seats is scheduled on July 17.

In a boost for PTI, the ECP notified 5 MPAs of the party on reserved seats. Moreover, it dealt a huge blow to the ruling coalition by winning 15 out of the 20 seats that went to the polls whereas PML(N) could bag only 4 seats. A win for Elahi would have bolstered Imran Khan's persistent demand to conduct fresh General Elections in Pakistan. The crisis in the province will continue as PTI and PML(Q) has challenged the Deputy Speaker's order in the SC. Meanwhile, PTI workers protested across Pakistan protesting the re-election of Hamza Shehbaz.