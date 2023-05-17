Imran Khan Faces Fresh Summons By NAB As PTI Claims Over 7000 Workers In Illegal Custody

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Pakistani Premier Imran Khan faced yet another blow on Tuesday, this time by facing fresh summons by anti-corruption watchdog National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He has been asked to appear before the Election Commission (EC) on May 23.

The embattled leader's party made a shocking claim that over 7,000 PTI workers and supporters have been held in illegal custody since the nationwide upheaval of May 9. Furthermore, women have also been illegally detained for days without being presented in court, as per PTI.

"No law permits any custody after 24 hours without presenting in courts. Hundreds of them are reportedly being tortured and pressurised to give false statements against PTI leadership," PTI said on its official Twitter handle, demanding the release of all party members and peaceful protesters.

Around 7000+ PTI supporters and workers are in illegal custody & not presented in any court. Women are being held in illegal custody , they are not being presented in court as per the law. No law permits any custody after 24 hours without presenting in courts. Hundreds of them… — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 17, 2023

Fawad Chaudhry's ancestral home ransacked

The party also claimed earlier during the day that law enforcement officials have "ransacked" the ancestral properties of leader Fawad Chaudhry and lawyer Faisal Fareed. The homes are situated in a village near the city of Jhelum. According to PTI, police shattered doors and damaged household items.

"Police has ransacked the ancestral’s home of @fawadchaudhry and @faisal_fareed in their village near Jhelum city, breaking down doors and everything they could. Never before in history police dared to do this, absolutely a new low for this regime!" the party said.