Imran Khan Faces Likely Ouster As PPP Strikes Deal With MQM-P Ahead Of No-confidence Vote

In a severe blow to the Imran Khan govt, Bilawal Bhutto's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) struck a deal with PTI ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Thursday to vote in favour of ousting Khan, as per Pakistani media reports. In the meeting between MQM leader Waseem Akhtar, Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari, several demands were raised by MQM, which have mostly been agreed to by PPP. MQM-P is the largest ally of the ruling PTI coalition with seven members in the National Assembly.

MQM strikes deal with PPP to oust Imran Khan

"Talks have been held with the MQM today (Thursday) and matters have been settled. It is also possible that some ministers will also be with the opposition," PPP secretary general Farhatullah Babar told reporters. As per reports, MQM has demanded "share in jobs" as well as the opening of their party offices in Karachi and Hyderabad and changes to the Sindh local government law. Opposition leaders have also began speculations on the post-Imran Khan scenario at Zardari residence.

The Opposition leaders - PPP's Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PML-N Shehbaz Sharif, Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman met at the official residence of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (Sharif's home) to decide on several matters ahead of the no-confidence motion. Others present in the meeting include - Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Saad Rafique, Khawaja Asif. MQM has proposed that Fazl-ur-Rehman be made President of Pakistan and Shehbaz Sharif be made Prime Minister, while MQM be given Port and Shipping Ministry, Governorship of Sindh.

24 PTI rebel Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) have openly threatened to vote against him, prompting Khan to call for a big rally in Islamabad amassing 10 lakh PTI workers. Moreover, PTI founding member Najeeb Haroon has urged Khan to step down as PM - stating that it will put an end to the crisis. The Opposition had asked their workers to march towards Islamabad on March 25 to occupy the D-Chowk in front of Parliament where Khan plans to hold a rally on March 27.

Imran Khan faces no-confidence motion

Over 100 lawmakers from the Pakistan Opposition submitted a no-trust motion against Imran Khan with the country's National Assembly secretariat. As per the rules of procedure, an emergency Assembly session will have to be convened by March 22 and the vote will have to be held between March 26-30. In a last-ditch attempt, the PM met Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday seeking help, but the Army has refused to interfere and rally support for Imran Khan.

As Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has only 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly, the government's survival depends on the support of allies such as MQM-P (7 seats), BAP (5 seats), PML(Q) (5 seats), GDA (3 seats), AML (1 seat), JWP (1 seat) and 2 Independents. On the other hand, the opposition has a total of 162 seats - 10 short of 172 required to topple Imran Khan's government. PML(Q), as well as MQM-P, are being wooed by both sides.

(with ANI inputs)