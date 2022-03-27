Imran Khan Faces No-trust Motion: Why Is The Pakistan PM In Hot Water?

As Imran Khan-led Pakistan reels under economic crisis, several questions and allegations are raised against the country's Prime Minister. Imran Khan is in a tough situation right now, facing his most serious political threat after three and a half years in power. As the country's National Assembly adjourned the crucial session on a no-trust motion against embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan, the question is, why was the move followed against him in the first place?

The opposition party in Pakistan has held Imran Khan responsible for pushing the country into a deep economic crisis. However, the PM has argued that his government - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) policies have improved the country's economic condition.

The opposition alliance submitted the no-trust vote while 100 lawmakers supported it. As per the allegations levelled by the opposition against Khan, the PM has lost the majority in the Parliament and a dozen defections are also claimed against him. On the other hand, 24 PTI lawmakers came out against Khan. The PM is additionally accused of mismanaging economy and questions were raised against his government's foreign policy.

Imran Khan faces no-trust motion

After completing three and a half years in power, the Imran Khan-led government is under fire over surging inflation, increasing debt, misgovernance and mishandling of foreign policy, which is reflected in the stalling of CPEC projects and US President Joe Biden's snub.

On March 8, Pakistan's main opposition parties filed a no-confidence motion against Khan. As PTI has only 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly, the government's survival depends on the support of allies such as MQM-P (7 seats), BAP (5 seats), PML(Q) (5 seats), GDA (3 seats), AML (1 seat), JWP (1 seat) and 2 Independents.

In a recent update, 14 dissent law members in Pakistan were slapped with a show-cause notice by Khan’s government after around 24 PTI lawmakers on Friday, March 25, joined the no-confidence motion against the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

As the political turmoil escalated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) bringing a no-trust move against the incumbent administration, 12 'rebels' in strong contention for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan were moved to Islamabad Marriott Hotel on 18th March 2022.